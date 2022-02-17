Seafoam Walls Announce 'The XVI Tour'

Last year, Miami's Seafoam Walls released their debut album XVI via The Daydream Library Series, the house record label of Ecstatic Peace Library operated by Eva Prinz & Thurston Moore, garnering wide acclaim from outlets like Pitchfork, SPIN (naming them one of 22 Artists To Watch In 2022), Afropunk, Under The Radar, BrooklynVegan, FLOOD Magazine, Audiotree, and beyond.

Now, the band has shared a run of tour dates for their XVI Tour, first kicking off at Technique Records in Miami on Sunday, March 6 from 3-5pm ET. The band will then bring their savvy blend of jazz, shoegaze, rock, hip-hop, and Afro-Caribbean rhythms across Florida with Lando and the Infinite Sadness and Juvenoia before ultimately trekking to New York City for a show at The Sultan Room on April 2 with Mons Vi and Evan Wright. Tickets available here.

The name Seafoam Walls is meant to convey a sort of pseudo-chromotherapy, suggesting a relaxed mood when one is alone with their thoughts in a seafoam green-colored room. But the themes explored on XVI are heavy - self-identity, philosophy, navigating today's crumbling social constructs - and stem from guitarist/singer Jayan Bertrand's online interactions and personal experiences, making him question his and others' humanity. A collection of songs as ethereal journeys; both the compositions and ideas found throughout explore a myriad of paths that almost never repeat themselves - and demand to be heard live.

Tour Dates

March 9 - Tampa, FL @ Hooch and Hive*

March 10 - Gainesville, FL @ The Backyard*

March 11 - Jacksonville, FL @ The Walrus*

March 12 - Miami, FL @ Gramps*

March 31 - Boston, MA @ The Lilypad~

April 1 - Baltimore, MD @ North Avenue Market Bar~

April 2 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Sultan Room^

* - w/ Lando and the Infinite Sadness & Juvenoia~ - w/ Evan Wright^ - w/ Mons Vi & Evan Wright