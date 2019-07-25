Seablite Debut New Video PILLBOX

Jul. 25, 2019  
After a gloriously received cassette EP, Emotional Response are proud to release the debut full length from this acclaimed and adored Bay area pop-band.

Seablite, (3 gals, one guy), spread their infectious pop-chops over 11 surefire winners, with a confident mix of shimmering and weightless female vocal melodies and blissed out guitar pop, providing a mix of UK '80's DIY-indiepop coupled with an updated take on many of the greats of the shoegaze era, such as Lush, Pale Saints, and MBV.

Watch the video here:



"...Ushering in that special blend of bouncing pop music that can only make your day 100 times better. It opens with these sharp little guitar stabs, then a punctuated drum beat and we're off to super rad fun times. The vocals are really soft and dreamy, helping spin the listener about in their bedroom. It's Tuesday, and this is my absolutely favorite track of the week"
(Austin Town Hall)

"Extremely catchy pop music from San Francisco's Sea Blite who have a sound that transcends through the decades. I can hear 1960's girl bands alongside 1980's indiepop, 1960's garage and music from the 1990's such as Tiger Trap, The Softies and All Girl Summer Fun Band to name but a few". (Records I Like, Blogspot).



