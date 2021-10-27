Sea Wolf Shares New Song 'Reflections on a Grey Dawn (feat. Dustin O'Halloran)'

Today, acclaimed Los Angeles indie songwriter Alex Brown Church has released a haunting new Sea Wolf single "Reflections on a Grey Dawn" featuring Emmy-winning composer and pianist Dustin O'Halloran.

Flood Magazine said the song "builds out the sonic universe established on the record" and KCRW featured it as "Today's Top Tune". This is the second new single from Through A Dark Wood (Deluxe), releasing via Dangerbird Records on November 19.

"We get a lot of foggy mornings in Los Angeles, and I tend to be an early riser," says Church. "I like to drink coffee and think about stuff, so this song is me doing that. This was one of the earliest songs I wrote for the album, and I'm touching on themes that will come up later on the album - transitions, change, fears. My friend Dustin O'Halloran lives walking distance from me and has his own studio, so I took the song to his place and he laid down some beautiful and delicate piano on it. It just gave the song a whole added layer of emotion and haunting beauty, which I just loved."

Through A Dark Wood (Deluxe) includes 5 new songs from the original sessions where Church, coming out of a bruising divorce, wrote, recorded and scrapped a full album's worth of material before starting anew. In addition to Dustin O'Halloran, Through A Dark Wood (Deluxe) includes contributions by long-time Sea Wolf players Lisa Fendelander (keyboards), Scotty Leahy (guitar), Joey Ficken (drums), and frequent collaborators Zac Rae (keyboards) and Francesco Le Metre.

On Through A Dark Wood, Church's carefully crafted lyrics are wrapped around expansive indie/folk melodies, lush drum machines and a stunning string quartet, maintaining a sense of musical familiarity while still pushing his sound forward.

The result is a raw, contemplative album that explores the complex feelings surrounding relationships, loss, the magnitude of current events, and ultimately the process of finding hope through it all. From the resilient, evocative anthems "Blood Pact" and "Two of Us" to the sweeping arrangements and poetic imagery in "Frank O'Hara" and "Back to the Wind", his ability to gracefully illustrate deep, complex human emotions is on full display.

Sea Wolf first made waves with the breakout track "You're A Wolf" off the debut full-length Leaves In The River. He has since released three studio albums and one stripped-down LP, establishing a reputation for his poignant delivery and dexterity as a songwriter and garnering positive coverage from NPR Music, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, The New York Times and more.

Listen to the new track here: