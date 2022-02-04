Sea Glass Releases New Single 'New Romans'

Indie, dream pop artist Sea Glass has released his new single "New Romans." With a plethora of sounds and textures, "New Romans" is an exceptional and intriguing single, unlike anything you've heard before.

Blending classic songwriting and modern indie production, Sea Glass is the project of Brooklyn-based producer Jake Muskat. Sea Glass composes and produces unique songs, featuring guest vocalists to create a cohesive sound that is both nostalgic and fresh. Inspired to release music after the birth of his first child, Sea Glass's music taps into universal emotions around growing up and dreaming.

Welcoming listeners into his indie, dream pop world, Sea Glass's music features an amalgam of influences ranging from The Beatles, to Toro Y Moi and The Strokes. Emitting an overall thought-provoking emotion and captivating atmosphere, Sea Glass sucks you into his universe, holding you hostage till the very end.

His latest single "New Romans" was written a year into the pandemic, while living in a covid rental in Brooklyn. He shares, "the music has a serious, almost systematic tone that became the soundtrack to living in a dystopian movie."

Working alongside fellow artist and longtime friend Blue Canopy (Alex Schiff), his echoing, ethereal vocals added a pensive but reassuring tone to the animated, jangly guitar melodies and playful synths. With a plethora of sounds and textures, "New Romans" is an exceptional and intriguing single, unlike anything you've heard before.

Sea Glass has been praised by the likes of Indie Shuffle, WFUV, The Wild Honey Pie, and Glide Magazine, among others. "New Romans" is the first single to be released off of an upcoming EP slated for 2022.

Listen to the new single here: