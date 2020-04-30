Sea Girls Announce Debut Album OPEN UP YOUR HEAD

The UK's Sea Girls are excited to announce the upcoming release of their debut album Open Up Your Head - out August 14 on Island Records. The emotionally charged, deeply personal, hook laden debut album features fourteen doses of memorable jagged guitar-pop brilliance. The LP was produced by Larry Hibbitt in London. Open Up Your Head will be available in special colored vinyl, limited edition picture disc, CD, cassette and digital.

Today also sees the band share a brand new single from the album entitled "Do You Really Wanna Know?" which premiered as Annie Mac's "Hottest Record" on BBC Radio 1 last night, and follows the brilliant "Ready For More."

Listen below!

With album Open Up Your Head, the band's songwriting has elevated, with frontman Henry Camamile stepping into the spotlight as a genuine storyteller for his generation. The album is an explosion of joyous indie rock held together to reflect Camamile's darker songwriting on topics such as a previous traumatic head injury, the anxiety that ensued, and resulting adolescent vices. In accessing those darkest and least comfortable parts of himself the record becomes one of hope.

The bastard sons of The Killers and The Strokes, Sea Girls is Camamile, Rory Young, Andrew Dawson and Oli Kahn. They have created a debut body of work, including songs from lead guitarist Rory Young, that are stunningly uplifting, ferociously reflective, delicately vulnerable, and most importantly - brutally honest.

Henry admits his and Rory's writing - and the bands performing - comes right from the heart. With storytelling being reminiscent of a young Brandon Flowers Henry explains; "I don't buy all the love and flowers stuff. Real relationships fall apart, you get hurt and you have to deal with it so you do what you have to do to get over it. I think what has saved me is music."

Renowned for their frenetic, sweat-drenched performances, 2019 saw Sea Girls playing their debut live shows in the U.S. to packed rooms in both New York City and Los Angeles. While stateside the band headed to Paste's NYC studio for a session.

Off stage, their success is further driven by their energetic, uncanny ability to write adrenaline-heavy guitar anthems with songs like "Violet" and "All I Want To Hear You Say", and the release of their latest EP Under Exit Lights.





