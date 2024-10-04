Scout Willis Releases Sultry New Single 'Take Me'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



LA-based singer/songwriter Scout Willis is back with her latest single, “Take Me,” available to stream now. The track follows Willis’ mini tour through Ireland last month and is the second release following “Over and Over” (watch the music video here).

Inspired by a thunderstorm in Italy, Willis worked with Kane Ritchotte to morph the track into a poetic self-reflection of desire and surrender. “Take Me” was recorded at the legendary Sound City Studios, where Rumours by Fleetwood Mac was famously recorded.

“It’s an ode to coming back into your life outside the context of partnership, and even though it’s ostensibly sung to a lover it’s really a love song to myself.”

Scout’s confidence shines through her enchanting vocals and lyrics. For her, the song came naturally and is a step in a different direction from anything she has written and performed in the past. Willis describes how “Take Me” was written in an “era of self-discovery and excitement about desires and experiences in real time.”

ABOUT SCOUT WILLIS:

Scout Willis is an artist, musician and writer - but really, she is a Magician, a devotee of the Muse and Venus herself. Scout rides the emotional waves of life with a seeker’s heart and tenderly molds each experience into the perfect offering - her songs. Scout’s 2022 self-titled album, Scout LaRue Willis, beckoned us into her temple and bestowed listeners with a treasure trove of rare gems - the type of tracks to keep you company and carry you through your own peaks and valleys. Scout’s upcoming album is a brewing storm on the horizon, a coming stampede that will take you on a ride and reconnect you to your deepest pleasures. Her live sets ceremonial spells, casting cosmic rays that fan the inner flames. Be blessed by her bewitching and angelic gifts, and accept her invitation into your own remembrance. And buckle up, darlin - there’s so much more to come.

PHOTO CREDIT: PAIGE STRABALA

