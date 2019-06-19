Scottish Talent Turn Devilish Story Into Ballet Piece

Scottish performer Tish Tindall AKA, The Fabulous TT will release her latest body of work entitled 'Piano Fifty', A clever play on words to celebrate her milestone birthday. The first single 'You're in My Head' which will be the title song for the feature film 'Catch the Moon Mary' was released on June 9th to celebrate Tishs big day!

The music video for 'You're in My Head' featuring Scottish and Australian dancers Taylor Stuart and Joel Burke which was beautifully produced by Lossie Entertainment Academy Co-Founder Diane Aspinall is now available to watch HERE.

'What Diane has produced for the song is just a tiny taster of a breathtaking contemporary ballet piece for 2020. It compliments the music remarkably, the dancers really captured the essence of the story'. 'I was honored and excited to create some music for this compelling and spellbinding story'.

'Catch the Moon Mary' by Australian Author Wendy Waters is magical story about a gifted, vulnerable girl who is both saved and damned by an angel who falls in love with her music and claims it in a devilish pact. Tish was approached to write the piece inspired by this enchanting story and her creation is awe inspiring.

For more information please visit www.thefabuloustt.com





