Scott Fisher Shares New Album '93 Miles'

Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Scott Fisher has shared his new album 93 Million Miles, out via 1 A.M. Music. The album's release follows on the heels of catchy, groove-filled singles "Victor or the Vanquished" and "The Right Way."

The record, which features contributions from Enrique Gonzalez (Los Lobos) on the drums, marks the first music Fisher has released since his 2019 album Songs of Jerry Garcia and Others.

93 Million Miles features 6 original songs and three covers. The release is a hybrid of old and new, bringing Fisher's sound - along with his vintage organs, consoles, and guitars - into the 2020's with a fresh mixing approach and arrangement. Born of the pandemic, these new songs focus on themes of isolation, loss, longing and ultimately, hope, as we search for beauty and meaning in this strange world.

The album was recorded at East West Studios in Hollywood, as well as the Sonic Ranch in Tornillo Texas. Fisher, and his longtime friend and collaborator Enrique Gonzalez (Los Lobos), worked on pre-production at Fisher's home in Los Angeles, before recording all the drums in the wonderful "Pet Sounds Room" in Studio 3 at East West. Fisher then departed Los Angeles to finish up the record by himself at Sonic Ranch.

This is an album recorded the old way: in beautiful rooms with great microphones, and hopefully, inspired performances. It's been only lightly edited. True to Jerry Garcia's 1976 album Reflections - which features "Sugaree," a cover of which appears on 93 Million Miles - Fisher plays everything but the drums on this album. The drums were all played by Enrique Gonzalez (Los Lobos). Often called "the Chicano Grateful Dead," Los Lobos has had a long-time connection with Garcia.

