ScarLip Releases Brash New Single COME OUTSIDE With Music Video

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ScarLip has returned with an explosive new single, 'Come Outside,' as well as its official music video - available now. The NYC rapper, whose recent ascent has championed and added a fresh face to the sound of the city, continues to remind the world that there's no place quite like home.

Watch and stream 'Come Outside,' ScarLip's new single today.

The term 'come outside,' as inviting as it may sound, takes on a new meaning in Scar's new single, her first since January's 'Big Girls.' Though the poet-turned-rapper's versatility speaks for itself, whether she's deeply vulnerable on 'Runaway Love Freestyle,' or empowering on 'Melanin,' on 'Come Outside,' Scar unleashes one of her rawest forms: honest, brash and unafraid of confrontation. 'F*ck peace, b*tch I want war / I got ninety-nine problems, I need one more,' she raps, deftly interpolating Jay-Z's iconic '99 problems' lyric. The song is driven by sleek production, who offers Scar an eerie piano melody and rattling 808s as a canvas, the perfect backdrop for her tenacious approach.

The 'Come Outside' video, directed by IG Visualz, pulls no punches in matching Scar's aura visibly. All through the streets of Harlem, Scar is flanked by friends and associates who have her back as much as she has theirs. Naturally, a featured motorcyclist dons a New York Knicks helmet as another colleague proudly reps a Patrick Ewing jersey - homages to the championship summer Scar's hometown of New York City enjoyed in 2026. 'Come Outside' is a love letter to the summer that was, and a warning to trouble approaching.

Scar is still enjoying the heightened profile from a banner year in 2025, during which she released her star-studded Scarred B4 Fame EP, which featured guest appearances by Lil Wayne, Anthony Hamilton and Skilla Baby. The EP, her first official project to be released via Epic Records, is a crash course on the plethora of styles Scar can flourish with - and it's more than just entertainment for her. In a candid, television interview with ABC Juju Chang following the release of Scarred B4 Fame, Scar admitted that music became her 'therapy' as a young person, and that's carried over to her career.

Which is to say - she means every word. Watch and stream 'Come Outside' today.

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