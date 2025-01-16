Saya Gray Reveals 2025 International Tour Dates, Shares New Single

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Saya Gray has announced a lengthy run of upcoming tour dates across Europe and North America. Ticket presale sign up is available now via her website HERE and begins Wednesday, January 22 at 10 AM local time. General on sale begins Friday, January 24. This is only Saya’s second tour across the world following a completely sold out run last year.

To accompany the big news, she also unveils a new single “LIE DOWN..” and a music video as a precursor to her debut album ​​SAYA out February 21st on Dirty Hit.

Her most expansive tour to date kicks off on April 9th at Paradiso Noord in Amsterdam and stops in major cities including Berlin, Paris, and London, before making its way to the US. Saya begins her North American run in Chicago at Lincoln Hall on April 29 and also visits Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles to name a few. Full routing can be found below.

Saya Gray continues her meteoritic rise in 2025 with “LIE DOWN..,” one of her most pared down releases, putting emphasis on her layered, lush vocals and whimsical, thumping bass line. The track is accompanied by a gorgeous visualizer evocative of film noir and fitting for a ruminative song about death and unrequited feelings. The music video was directed by longtime creative collaborator Jennifer Cheng and can be viewed below.

SAYA GRAY 2025 TOUR DATES

UK / EUROPE

Wed, Apr 09 @ Paradiso Noord, Amsterdam, NL

Thur, Apr 10 @ Columbia Theater, Berlin, DE

Sat, Apr 12 @ Mojo Club, Hamburg, DE

Mon, Apr 14 @ Botanique, Brussels, BE

Tue, Apr 15 @ La Gaîté Lyrique, Paris, FR

Thur, Apr 17 @ Village Underground, London, UK

NORTH AMERICA

Tue, Apr 29 @ Lincoln Hall, Chicago, IL, US

Wed, Apr 30 @ The Axis Club, Toronto, ON, CA

Thur, May 01 @ La Sala Rossa, Montreal, QC, CA

Sat, May 03 @ The Bowery Ballroom, New York, NY, US

Tue, May 06 @ The Roxy, Los Angeles, CA, US

Gray began work on “SAYA” following the dissolution of a troubled romantic entanglement; she booked a flight to Japan in Autumn of 2023, and like a feel-good movie protagonist, detangled herself from the outstanding psychic ties by journeying solo on a cross-country road trip. Moved by the vastness of albums by the Beatles and Led Zeppelin, as well as her Canadian folk forebear, Joni Mitchell, Gray kept an acoustic guitar in the passenger’s seat, just in case inspiration would strike. In recording “SAYA”, Gray sanded and fine-tuned the rough edges of records past into more cohesive works of melodic folk songcraft.

Photo credit: Jennifer Cheng

Comments