Saxsquatch Announces Multi-City Outdoor Saxual Healing Tour 2020

Do you believe in the brass playing beast known as Saxsquatch? His silky-smooth sax can bring us all together. Saxsquatch is the fastest growing artist on Facebook with 600,000 page followers obtained in less than a few months and is currently the platform's most watched live streaming musician with over 100,000 people watching each show live.

Quickly becoming a cult icon, you can find Saxsquatch on Comedy Central's Tosh.O, the front page of Reddit, Buzzfeed, Yahoo, and his Saxsquatch social media pages that combine for 3-5 million views per week. Saxsquatch currently ranks at the top for solo streaming artists on the Pollstar livestream chart. He has been publicly supported by Hall & Oates, Pharrel, goldfish, Greg Wells, Big Gigantic, The Marcus King Band, Reverb, Trap Nation, Monstercat, Sirius XM, and many other big names in the music scene.

In June of 2020 Saxsquatch headlined one of the biggest drive-in concerts in the US, Electric Avenue in Kings Mountain, NC, with 200 cars in attendance to watch the beast bring peace with his saxophone. He followed that performance by headlining Cannes International Festival.



Now the mysterious saxophone loving creature is bringing humans what may be the first outdoor socially distanced tour in the country to be hosted at non-drive in venues across multiple states during COVID. Tickets for his tour, Saxual Healing, are available now and will quickly sell out their limited capacities. More dates to be announced soon!

If you attend a Saxsquatch show you'll notice people of all genders and ages. His fanbase ranges from young electronic festival loving college students to elderly Sasquatch truthers. All of them come together to join the smooth and groovy music of Saxsquatch.

The Missing Mixtape, a collection of Saxsquatch original and cover songs, will soon be released. It sold 200 pre-orders in its first hour. His official cover of Daft Punk's "Around the World" released through Monstercat on June 29th for the label's 9 year Anniversary.

His jazz and electronic fusion with Grammy winning guest artists like Eric Krasno creates one of the most unique sounds and shows in music. Saxsquatch fans are so insane that in May of 2020 they sold out a month's worth of merchandise in a single day (all online).

