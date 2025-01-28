Sawyer Hill to Release Debut EP Heartbreak Hysteria in April; Shares New Track

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Breakout Arkansas-based rocker Sawyer Hill is set to release his anticipated debut EP, Heartbreak Hysteria, on April 18 via AWAL / (dis)harmony. Sawyer has also revealed a new track from the EP, “Need Me Now.”

Heartbreak Hysteria was produced alongside frequent collaborator Chris Greatti (Willow, Yungblud, MGK, Poppy) and Suzy Shinn (Fall Out Boy, Panic! At The Disco, 5 Seconds Of Summer). Of the project, Sawyer explains, “Heartbreak Hysteria is my most personal project to date. The songs range from pure fun to really private thoughts I have trouble expressing with anyone but my audience. I’m so proud to have worked with some of the most creative people in Arkansas and California who made this project great.”

When Sawyer Hill was 14, his parents, who had recently loosened their ties with the Pentecostal church, made an unexpected concession: They signed a notarized affidavit that allowed him to go to bars, so long as he was playing music and not drinking. For the better part of a decade, that was his life’s driver, gigging in the haunts and dives of greater Northwest Arkansas, often for audiences of a few dozen. But in 2022, “Look at the Time”—a grungy rock hymn about the rock-hard bottom of a romance—exploded when someone posted a clip of it online. Less than two years later, in February 2024, the song topped Spotify’s Viral 50. The natural showman’s career has since ballooned, with a string of hit singles already generating 65 million streams and 120 million video views.

Indeed, the last two years have proven that “Look at the Time” was no fluke. Sawyer has an uncanny knack for theatrical melodies delivered with a blue-collar believability, the grand gestures of the rock he loves reimagined for the up-close-and-personal, sing-along throngs of small dives. Sawyer looks at life’s hardest parts and finds a way to shape them into an inescapable tune, so that all those who have been there can unburden themselves by shouting along for a few minutes at a time.

Moreover, Sawyer will continue to bring his captivating showmanship and down-to-earth charm to audiences throughout North America with tour dates throughout the spring. The new dates follow 2024’s run where he sold over 15,000 thousand tickets on his first U.S. headline tour with an additional run of sold-out tour dates in Europe and festival stops at Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, and Reeperbahn in Germany. See below for full routing details.

SAWYER HILL LIVE

March 21–Club Dada–Dallas, TX

March 22–Antone’s–Austin, TX

March 23–The Heights Theatre–Houston, TX

March 26–Crescent Ballroom–Phoenix, AZ

March 28–Quartyard–San Diego, CA

March 29–The Troubadour–Los Angeles, CA

March 30–Cornerstone–Berkley, CA

April 1–Hawthorne Theatre–Portland, OR

April 2 –The Crocodile–Seattle, WA

April 4–Soundwell–Salt Lake City, UT

April 6–Bluebird Theater–Denver, CO

April 8–Fineline–Minneapolis, MN

April 9–Bottom Lounge–Chicago, IL

April 15–Old National Centre–Indianapolis, IN

April 16–Beachland Ballroom & Tavern–Cleveland, OH

April 18–Magic Bag–Ferndale, MI

April 19–The Garrison–Toronto, ON

April 22–The Sinclair–Cambridge, MA

April 23–Thr Foundry–Philadelphia, PA

April 24–The Atlantis–Washington, DC

April 26–Bowery Ballroom–New York, NY

April 27–House Of Independents–Asbury Park, NJ

April 28–Cat’s Cradle–Carrboro, NC

April 30–Amos’ Southend–Charlotte, NC

May 1–The Loft At Center Stage–Atlanta, GA

May 2–Exit/In–Nashville, TN

May 3–George’s Majestic Lounge–Fayetteville, AR

