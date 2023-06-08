Sarantos Releases 'Sunflower' Just In Time For Father's Day

The video will feature breathtaking visuals of sunflower fields and a touching portrayal of the father-daughter bond.

By: Jun. 08, 2023

Sarantos Releases 'Sunflower' Just In Time For Father's Day

Sarantos, the international chart-topping singer and songwriter, has released his new single and music video "Sunflower." Released on June 1st, 2023, the song is dedicated to the bond between a father and his daughter and was released in honor of Father's Day.

In his statement, Sarantos expressed his inspiration behind the song, "I went to a sunflower farm one day, and it was really cool. I immediately thought of my daughter. So I wrote this song for her. This song is about one of the most precious bonds that exists, the bond between a father and his daughter. Whether they're babies, little kids, teenagers or young adults, nothing shines brighter than the beacon of yellow that is a daughter."

"Sunflower" is a beautiful and heartfelt tribute to the love shared between a father and his daughter. The lyrics are a testament to the unwavering bond that exists between them, no matter the age or distance. Through the rain and shine, the daughter always shines bright and serves as a source of light and happiness in the father's life.

The music video for "Sunflower" promises to be a visual treat for fans of Sarantos. The video will feature breathtaking visuals of sunflower fields and a touching portrayal of the father-daughter bond.

Sarantos' new single "Sunflower" is a must-listen for anyone who cherishes the love shared between fathers and daughters.

Since 2014, Sarantos has won and been nominated for over 57 awards. He has had numerous media placements for his songs, instrumentals & cues.

ABOUT SARANTOS: Sarantos is not only a professional songwriter, producer & poet but also an avid comic book reader, proud nerd, workaholic, one-time owner of the Millenium Falcon, gamer and zombie killer. He loves sarcasm because it's funny. He's more of a loner than a social butterfly but he's working on it. Because he believes that every song is a story and words are so important to him, he also hosts the Songwriters Radio Show. The show is syndicated everywhere including iHeartRadio, Spotify, Spreaker, iTunes, TuneIn, Stitcher, Alexa & Google Play etc.

You can find all of his songs, lyric sheets, videos, books & poems on the website for FREE. For more information about Sarantos and his music, visit his website at https://www.melogia.com/.



