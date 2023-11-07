Sarantos Releases Powerful New Single to Benefit American Foundation For Suicide Prevention

Sarantos, the multi-talented singer-songwriter known for his emotional and relatable music, is back with a new single and music video, “I Thought”, released on November 6th. The powerful new song delves into the topic of feeling abandoned by God and contemplating suicide, showcasing Sarantos' vulnerability and raw emotions.

“I Thought” is a singer-songwriter style track that was written during a dark and difficult time in Sarantos' life. “The song touches on the universal feelings of loneliness, uncertainty, and hopelessness that we have all experienced at some point,” he says. Sarantos' hauntingly beautiful vocals and poignant lyrics make for a truly emotional listening experience.

The accompanying music video captures the raw emotion of the song, creating a visual representation of the struggles and thoughts that Sarantos was going through when he wrote “I Thought”.

Sarantos is not just a talented musician, but also a dedicated advocate for mental health awareness. He hopes that “I Thought” will serve as a reminder that everyone goes through difficult times and that there is always light at the end of the tunnel. Suicide is a real issue that affects many people, and Sarantos wants to use his music to start important conversations and create a sense of community for those who may be struggling.

“I Thought” is available on all major music streaming platforms. The music video was released on Sarantos' YouTube channel, on November 6th. To learn more about Sarantos and his music, please visit his website at www.melogia.com.

ABOUT SARANTOS: Sarantos is not only a professional songwriter, producer & poet but also an avid comic book reader, proud nerd, workaholic, one-time owner of the Millenium Falcon, gamer and zombie killer. He loves sarcasm because it's funny. He's more of a loner than a social butterfly but he's working on it.

His music and books are 100% certified organic, caffeine independent, gluten free and hypoallergenic! Because he believes that every song is a story and words are so important to him, he also hosts the Songwriters Radio Show. The show is syndicated everywhere including iHeartRadio, Spotify, Spreaker, iTunes, TuneIn, Stitcher, Alexa & Google Play etc.