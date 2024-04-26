Sarah Jarosz Extends US Tour with New Dates in August and September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Nashville-based Texas native and four-time GRAMMY-winning musician Sarah Jarosz has announced that she is extending her US tour with 12 new shows this August & September.

The over 50-date tour began this past February and will now see Jarosz performing through September with new stops in Columbus, Rochester, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, and Madison. Full tour dates can be found below.

For a taste of what to expect live from Sarah Jarosz and her band, watch their performance on CBS Saturday Morning: Saturday Sessions, HERE.

Tickets will be available for presale on Tuesday, April 30th at 10AM local time, with sign ups for pre-sale on select dates available now! Tickets will officially be on sale Friday, May 3rd at 10AM local time. Tickets Here.

On Polaroid Lovers, the highly decorated artist finds herself at the apex of change, as she left her adopted home of NYC and returned to the South. The geographic shake-up of leaving her long-time home led to a sonic shake-up as well for Polaroid Lovers. For the first time in her career, she opened herself up to collaborators leading to writing sessions with Daniel Tashian, Ruston Kelly, and Natalie Hemby. The results are a more electric and urgent sound that never sacrifices Jarosz's gorgeous and unparalleled voice

Tour Dates

April 26th - Memorial Hall - Cincinnati, OH+ (SOLD OUT)

April 27th - The Ark - Ann Arbor, MI+ (SOLD OUT)

April 28th - Horseshoe Tavern - Toronto, ON+ (SOLD OUT)

April 30th - Center For The Arts - Homer, NY+ (SOLD OUT)

May 2nd - State Theatre - Portland, ME+ (LOW TICKETS)

May 3rd - The Sinclair - Cambridge, MA+ (SOLD OUT)

May 4th - The Shea Theatre - Turners Falls, MA+ (SOLD OUT)

May 6th - Jefferson Theater - Charlottesville, VA+ (LOW TICKETS)

May 7th - Cat’s Cradle - Carrboro, NC+ (SOLD OUT)

May 8th - Neighborhood Theatre - Charlotte, NC+

May 10th - The Grey Eagle - Asheville, NC+ (SOLD OUT)

May 11th - Terminal West - Atlanta, GA+ (LOW TICKETS)

May 12th - Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville, TN+

May 23rd - The Heights Theater - Houston, TX^

May 24th - The Kessler Theater - Dallas, TX^ (LOW TICKETS)

May 25th - TBD - San Antonio, TX^

May 26th - Scoot Inn - Austin, TX^

May 28th - The Lensic - Santa Fe, NM^ (LOW TICKETS)

May 29th - eTown Hall - Boulder, CO (SOLD OUT)

May 30th - Center For The Arts - Jackson, WY^

June 2nd - Arts Campus at Willits - Basalt, CO^

June 4th - Knuckleheads - Kansas City, MO^ (LOW TICKETS)

Aug 21st - Southern Theatre - Columbus, OH

Aug 22nd - Metropolitan Theatre - Morgantown, WV

Aug 23rd - The Theater at Innovation Square - Rochester, NY

Aug 24th - Arcadia Folk Festival - Easthampton, MA

Aug 25th - Tarrytown Music Hall - Tarrytown, NY

Aug 27th - District Music Hall - Norwalk, CT

Aug 29th - Concerts Under the Stars - King of Prussia, PA

Aug 30th - Lowell Summer Music Series - Lowell, MA

Aug 31st - Payomet Performing Arts Center - North Truro, MA

Sep 1st - The United Theatre - Westerly, RI

Sep 3rd - Roxian Theatre - Pittsburgh, PA

Sep 4th - Music Box Supper Club - Concert Hall - Cleveland, OH

Sep 6th - Majestic Theatre - Madison, WI

Sept 7th - Grand Rapids Riverfest - Grand Rapids, MN

Sept 8th - Evanston, IL

Tour Support

+Le Ren

^LIv Greene

Photo Credit: Smouse In the House