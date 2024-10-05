Sarah Hollins Releases New Single 'Libra'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sarah Hollins's newest single, Libra, is slated for an October 18th release through AWAL. The atmospheric indie rock power ballad, produced by Erik Kertes (Michael Buble, Shakira, Melissa Etheridge, Jewel) is about being an eldest daughter and missing your childhood experience of Halloween, even if it was sad and complicated. ("Oh I wish and I miss Friday night movies/tucking in my parents' kids then watching something spooky") It's a sad nostalgic power ballad (fast forward to the last chorus for the power part) that is perfect for the melancholia of the spooky season.

Artist bio:

Sarah Hollins is librarian by day and an indie rocker by night. Born and raised in New Jersey and based in Los Angeles since 2012, she sounds like your favorite '90s nostalgia hooked up to Robert Smith's amp. Some of her influences include Aaliyah, Paramore, Third Eye Blind, Taylor Swift, The Cure, Coheed and Cambria, and Death Cab for Cutie. Over the years, Sarah has been a choir-kid geek, a pop punk frontwoman, and a folk singer. Raised in the Christian church, Sarah's vulnerable pop/rock work often explores religious/sexual/childhood trauma and coming out.

Sarah recorded her Heartbeat EP in 2016 at Capitol Studios where they had the listening party in the legendary Studio B. She played the BottleRock festival in Napa Valley in 2018 and often performs at Hotel Cafe in Los Angeles. She released her debut full length album, Catholic Guilt, in 2022, a self-produced and fully live EP, Sad Dad Rock, in May 2023, and the single, Doom, featuring Semler in September 2023. Her newest single, Good Girl, is out now. Sarah can frequently be found lurking on Reddit for Lord of the Rings memes and screaming "Man your own jackhammer!" at Coheed and Cambria shows.

Website: http://sarahhollins.com

Instagram: http://instagram.com/sarahhollins

Facebook: http://facebook.com/sarahhollinsmusic

Twitter: http://x.com/shollinsmusic

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@sarah_hollins

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/1gSdzQoP7nwF9r7dbkz9IS

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/sarah-hollins/873276864

Tidal: https://tidal.com/browse/artist/5623087

YouTube: http://youtube.com/sarahhollinsmusic

Comments