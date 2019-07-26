Sara Watkins To Perform On August 25th At The Bernardo Winery

Acclaimed American singer-songwriter, fiddler and multi-instrumentalist Sara Watkins, of Nickel Creek fame, will perform soulful songs and more from her latest solo collection on Sunday evening, August 25th at 6:30 p.m. at the Bernardo Winery.

Watkins' most recent album, Young In All the Wrong Ways, sees her boldly stepping in to the role of frontwoman following her prior performances with the collaborative groups of I'm With Her, Watkins Family Hour and the platinum-selling, Grammy Award-winning Nickel Creek. Watkins formed Nickel Creek with her brother Sean Watkins and Chris Thile when she was only eight years old. By 2002, their band had garnered a Best Contemporary Folk Album Grammy for its second album, the Allison Krauss-produced This Side. Sara and Sean Watkins were raised in Vista.

Easily her most cohesive and fully realized album of her solo career, Young in All the Wrong Ways is also Watkins' most powerful, personal and revealing work. She wrote or co-wrote each of the 10 songs - a first for her. Watkins calls the new collection "a breakup album with myself..." Writing and recording these ten intensely soul-baring songs was a means for her to process and mark the last few years, which have been transformative. These songs contain heft, with waves of thrumming B3 organ and vibrant electric guitar. But the music also turns quiet, vulnerable, and tenderhearted.



Sara Watkins' performance is the third in a series of collaborations between Poway OnStage and the Bernardo Winery. Poway OnStage, known best for presenting the Professional Performance Series at the Poway Center for the Performing Arts, considers the winery series an extension of its mission to "entertain, educate and enrich through powerful live performances."



"Since 1990 we've been bringing nationally and internationally touring talent to the Poway and Rancho Bernardo area," said Poway OnStage CEO Michael Rennie. "This partnership with Bernardo Winery allows us to extend that mission even deeper into our community. We're immensely proud of this series."

Tickets are available at PowayOnStage.org. General admission is $45; VIP table for four (includes wine and charcuterie package): $260.



The Bernardo Winery is located at 13330 Paseo Del Verano, Rancho Bernardo CA 92128. This is a seated show with chairs provided. No blankets or lawn chairs are allowed. Food and beverage are available for purchase. No outside food or beverage is permitted.

