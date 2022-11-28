Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sammy Rae & The Friends Release Spirited Cover of Cher's 'Believe'

Sammy Rae & The Friends Release Spirited Cover of Cher's 'Believe'

The cover was released alongside a new visual.

Nov. 28, 2022  

Sammy Rae & The Friends have released their lively cover of Cher's 1998 hit "Believe" just in time for the holiday season.

The band premiered their horn-filled rendition of the song at their back-to-back sold out shows at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles a few weeks ago to an exhilarated crowd.

The song's release comes as Sammy Rae & The Friends wrap up their If It All Goes South Fall 2022 headline tour which saw the band selling out shows in new and old markets across the country.

The friends look forward to starting 2023 off strong with a nearly sold out EU/UK tour - their first shows ever outside of the U.S. and Canada!

Check out the new cover here:



John Legend Shares Piano Versions Of Songs From His LEGEND LP Photo
John Legend Shares Piano Versions Of Songs From His 'LEGEND' LP
This year, gifts range from live concert recordings, new renditions of favorite songs, a classic album rerelease alongside a brand new holiday album, and party-crushing mixes to close out the year. Do yourself a favor and enjoy the musical experiences we’ve put together with Apple Music listeners in mind.
Lisa Hartt Releases Dont Tell Me How I Feel Ahead Of Arrival EP Photo
Lisa Hartt Releases 'Don't Tell Me How I Feel' Ahead Of 'Arrival' EP
Lisa grew up in La Tuque and Dorval, Quebec, where she started an early career in music in 1960 at the young age of just 10. Lisa then went on to have a wide and varied career that spanned the world, from London to Cairo. Throughout the 60s and 70s, Lisa toured with a score of seasoned musicians before setting up The Lisa Hartt Band.
Harry Connick, Jr.s New Holiday LP in Spatial Audio On Apple Music Photo
Harry Connick, Jr.'s New Holiday LP in Spatial Audio On Apple Music
On his fourth album of Christmas material, Connick offers his interpretations of classics such as “Jingle Bells” and “Go Tell It On the Mountain”, while penning one new original (“Make It Merry”) and re-recording three songs from his 1993 LP When My Heart Finds Christmas. Listen to the new release now!
Pesh Milli Shares Spicy & Announces What Can I Say EP Photo
Pesh Milli Shares 'Spicy' & Announces 'What Can I Say' EP
Pesh Milli has shared “Spicy,” the second track to be released from his upcoming EP, following on the heels of lead single, “Another One.” Produced by Elevated and recorded at Milkboy in Philadelphia, “Spicy” delivers the same rawness and intensity fans have come to expect of Pesh, but with an undeniable feeling that this is just the beginning.

From This Author - Michael Major


Heavy & Western Band The Comancheros Storm Scene with New Album 'Memphis to Mexico'Heavy & Western Band The Comancheros Storm Scene with New Album 'Memphis to Mexico'
November 28, 2022

The Comancheros have entranced fans far and wide with their self-described 'Utter Dionysian chaos.' Notably, the three-piece comprised of lead singer Tanner Jones, drummer Michael 'Bobcat' Cook, and bassist/vocalist Jon 'Deere' Green, made their first appearance at Nashville's infamous Whiskey Jam in September 2022.
Disney Television Discovers: Talent Showcase Actors RevealedDisney Television Discovers: Talent Showcase Actors Revealed
November 28, 2022

In its 21st year, ABC Entertainment Talent and Casting is excited to present emerging talent from coast to coast with 2022’s Disney Television Discovers: Talent Showcase. As a part of their continued commitment to creating opportunities for rising artists to be discovered, nurtured and celebrated.
Photo: First COCAINE BEAR Film Poster RevealedPhoto: First COCAINE BEAR Film Poster Revealed
November 28, 2022

Cocaine Bear stars Keri Russell (The Americans), Emmy winner Margo Martindale (The Americans), Emmy winner Ray Liotta (The Many Saints of Newark), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family), and more. Check out the new photo now!
Boy & Bear Share Special Acoustic Version of New Single 'Just To Be Kind'Boy & Bear Share Special Acoustic Version of New Single 'Just To Be Kind'
November 28, 2022

The band’s second step in a new chapter, “Just to Be Kind” receives an even more intimate treatment for listeners, showcasing the croon of Dave Hosking’s vocals amid a soft guitar and piano-led backing from the band. The original single continued a jubilant return to music for Boy & Bear in 2022, first marked by February single “State of Flight.”
Photo: New KNOCK AT THE CABIN Poster ReleasedPhoto: New KNOCK AT THE CABIN Poster Released
November 28, 2022

From visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, Knock at the Cabin stars Dave Bautista (Dune, Guardians of the Galaxy franchise), Tony award and Emmy nominee Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, Mindhunter), Ben Aldridge (Pennyworth, Fleabag), BAFTA nominee Nikki Amuka-Bird (Persuasion, Old), newcomer Kristen Cui, and more. Check out the new photo poster!
share