Sammy Rae & The Friends Release Spirited Cover of Cher's 'Believe'

Sammy Rae & The Friends have released their lively cover of Cher's 1998 hit "Believe" just in time for the holiday season.

The band premiered their horn-filled rendition of the song at their back-to-back sold out shows at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles a few weeks ago to an exhilarated crowd.

The song's release comes as Sammy Rae & The Friends wrap up their If It All Goes South Fall 2022 headline tour which saw the band selling out shows in new and old markets across the country.

The friends look forward to starting 2023 off strong with a nearly sold out EU/UK tour - their first shows ever outside of the U.S. and Canada!

