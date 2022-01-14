Sammy Rae & The Friends Release New Single 'Follow Me Like the Moon'

Brooklyn-based collective Sammy Rae & The Friends are back with new single "Follow Me Like the Moon" - out today.

The song is their first new music since 2021's Let's Throw A Party EP and follows a year that saw the group grow their fanbase thanks to their inclusive and communal live shows. "Follow Me Like the Moon" is a song that became a fan favorite throughout the band's 2021 tour and ushers in Sammy Rae & The Friends' new era while also bringing the vibrant horns, percussion, and vocals they always deliver.

The song arrives days before Sammy Rae & The Friends' Follow Me Like the Moon 2022 tour kicks-off at the City National Grove of Anaheim (1,700 capacity). Despite never having performed on the West Coast, the band has sold out five back-to-back dates including two nights at The Chapel in San Francisco (1K total) along with a venue change in Seattle to The Showbox (1,150 capacity) - double the size of the original venue. Selling out shows in less than a week and in new markets is nothing new to the group whose 2021 tour included sold out first-time performances in Chicago at Lincoln Hall (500+ capacity) and Nashville's Cannery Ballroom (1K capacity).

They were able to sell out Brooklyn Steel (1,800 capacity) in NYC - 3x the size of their last NYC play - and are set to headline Terminal 5 (3K capacity) on April 30th. The band's frontwoman - Sammy Rae - also found time between trekking around the country and selling out shows to create the viral TikTok #DancingQueenChallenge with over 190.1 MILLION views and counting.

For as much as Sammy Rae & The Friends may be a band, this diverse collective of musicians, dreamers, and artists considers itself a family first. The group flourishes in any spotlight with a combination of all-for-one and one-for-all camaraderie, palpable chemistry, deft virtuosity, and vocal fireworks. Their sound is a mélange of Sammy's influences, rooted in classic rock, folk, and funk and sprinkled with soul and jazz. Complete with a rhythm section, horn section, keyboards, and backup singers, Sammy Rae & The Friends have delivered their high-energy, spirited and unrestrained shows to audiences all over.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

January 16th @ City National Grove of Anaheim in Anaheim, CA

January 18th @ 191 Toole in Tucson, AZ

January 19th @ Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix, AZ

January 20th @ Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach, CA

January 21st @ Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles, CA (SOLD OUT)

January 23rd @ The Chapel in San Francisco, CA (SOLD OUT)

January 24th @ The Chapel in San Francisco, CA (SOLD OUT)

January 26th @ Doug Fir Lounge in Portland, OR (SOLD OUT)

January 27th @ The Showbox in Seattle, WA (SOLD OUT)

February 24th @ The National, Richmond, VA

February 25th @ Neighborhood Theatre in Charlotte, NC

February 26th @ Center Stage in Atlanta, GA

February 28th @ Cat's Cradle in Carrboro, NC

March 1st @ Jefferson Theatre in Charlottesville, VA

March 3rd @ Baltimore Soundstage in Baltimore, MD

March 4th@ 9:30 Club in Washington, DC (SOLD OUT)

March 5th @ Theatre of the Living Arts in Philadelphia, PA

March 6th @ Empire Live in Albany, NY

March 9th @ Water Street Music Hall in Rochester, NY

March 10th @ Town Ballroom in Buffalo, NY

March 11th @ Horseshoe Tavern in Toronto, Canada

March 13th @ Majestic Theater in Detroit, MI

March 14th @ The Columbus Athenaeum in Columbus, OH

March 15th @ Memorial Hall in Cincinnati, OH

March 17th @ Old Rock House in St. Louis, MO

March 18th @ Metro in Chicago, IL

March 19th @ The Vogue in Indianapolis, IN

March 21st @ Beachland Ballroom in Cleveland, OH

March 22nd @ Mr. Small's Theatre in Pittsburgh, PA

March 24th @ Infinity Hall in Hartford, CT

March 25th @ State Theatre in Portland, ME

March 26th @ Royale in Boston, MA (SOLD OUT)

March 27th @ Royale in Boston, MA

April 30th @ Terminal 5 in New York, NY

May 26th @ Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival in Axton, VA

May 27th @ Summer Camp Music Festival in Chillicothe, IL

July 7th @4848 Festival in Snowshoe, WV

July 8th @ Levitate Music Festival in Marshfield, MA

August 26th @ Beach Road Music Festival in Vineyard Haven, MA