Sammi Rae Murciano Drops Brand New Song Â“EscÃ¡pateÂ” with Los Vegas

Having recently brought their latest hit to life performing live together at Patchogue's Nahcho Papi, Singer-Songwriter Sammi Rae Murciano and Reggaetón artist Los Vegas have dropped their brand new single "Escápate", OUT TODAY!



LISTEN: "Escápate" Sammi Rae & Los Vegas via Spotify

The magnetic collaboration brings to life the sentimental romance often featured in Reggaetón hits with an energetically pumping backbeat and laid-back flow that is sure to make it a club hit. Trading lyrics like "If I leave with you, I want to be there with you through the night // I want to feel your arms around me, hold me tight // Your body next to mine, you make me feel so high" with Los Vegas, and the refrain "Never mind what anybody says, I just want to dance the night away, I just want to know if we can escape", Murciano shows off her vocal prowess in a new genre which she seems just as at home in as her past pop-driven tracks. On working with Vegas, Murciano says "It has been amazing to work together. To collaborate with someone who has the same passion and dedication for music as I do. We are very excited for what's to come and have a lot of new music coming soon."

A Long Island native, Sammi Rae Murciano has been singing for four years, and garnering a ton of praise from audiences nationwide. Her strong and soulful voice shows a talent well beyond her years at the age of 18, yet knowing that you have to believe in yourself and have confidence to be successful has been her continued mantra. On her single "Unpredictable", Murciano continues this mantra saying that the song "talks about not letting anyone stop you from following your dreams". Rising above any criticisms, she continues "I've never let anything that anyone has said to me change me or bring me down, and I like to talk about that to inspire other people who may be going through the same things".

Her most recent single, "Dream Bigger" was released earlier this year follows a similar story of empowerment through knowing your worth in a relationship, which Murciano elaborated on saying "I have been broken and I have had my heart ripped into pieces. The hardest battle is what you know in your head and what you feel in your heart. Never settle for anything less than you deserve and choose what will make you happy."

WATCH: Sammi Rae Murciano "Dream Bigger" Official Music Video

With "Escápate" hitting the airwaves, Sammi Rae along with Los Vegas seem to have the perfect Reggaetón dance hit to kick off the coming Summer months, and fans have a lot to look forward to with more live performances!

Upcoming Performances:

Saturday, June 8th, 2:00PM @ Walt Whitman Mall, Huntington Station, NY

Thursday, July 11th, 7:00PM @ Adventureland, Farmingdale, NY

Saturday, August 10th, 2:00PM @ Roosevelt Field Mall, Garden City, NY

Friday, August 2nd, 8:00PM @ Jones Beach Boardwalk Bandshell, Wantagh, NY





