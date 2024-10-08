News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Samantha Fish, Cedric Burnside & Jon Spencer to Embark on 'Shake 'Em Down Tour'

By: Oct. 08, 2024
Samantha Fish, Cedric Burnside & Jon Spencer to Embark on 'Shake 'Em Down Tour' Image
Samantha Fish, the genre-defying blues-rock powerhouse, has announced the return of her Shake 'Em On Down Tour for its second annual edition. Fish will again headline an electrifying lineup showcasing the best in modern blues. This year's tour features Grammy-nominated Cedric Burnside, a North Mississippi Hill Country Blues torchbearer, and the return of blues-punk legend Jon Spencer.

Last year's tour received widespread acclaim, with Blues Rock Review calling it "an unstoppable celebration of everything gritty, soulful, and energetic about blues today." No Depression praised Fish's headlining role, describing her as "the perfect blend of raw energy and technical mastery." The 2024 lineup, with Burnside and Spencer joining Fish, is set to surpass expectations, with Fish once again leading the charge.

In addition to the tour announcement, Fish releases her powerful reimagining of Screamin' Jay Hawkins' classic "I Put A Spell on You" on Oct 4. Known for her fiery guitar skills and captivating vocal delivery, Fish injects the iconic track with her signature grit and emotional intensity.

"I've always loved how intense and theatrical this song is," Fish explains. "It gave me the perfect opportunity to dig into the darker, more haunting side of my sound."

This single follows Fish's recent three-song E.P., which featured alternate versions of fan favorites "Faster," "Crowd Control," and "Better Be Lonely." While studio work allows Fish to push creative boundaries, she insists, "the stage is where the real magic happens. I connect with the audience in a way that transforms the music into something alive."

Samantha Fish's much-anticipated European tour is now in full swing. Kicking off on Oct 4 in Birmingham, UK, the tour makes stops in major cities across the UK, Germany, and Holland. This marks the latest in a year filled with significant performances, including Fish's participation in the Experience Hendrix tour, where she shared the stage with blues icons like Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Christone "Kingfish" Ingram.

Supporting Fish on her U.K. tour dates is rising U.K. band Zac Schulze Gang, adding another layer of excitement to the shows. Known for their raw, high-energy performances, the Zac Schulze Gang's gritty sound perfectly complements Fish's modern take on the blues. The band will open the U.K. shows, bringing their youthful energy to nationwide audiences.
Come November, Fish will headline the Ruf Records 30th Anniversary Tour, beginning Nov 7 in Pittsburgh. This specialtour honors the label's three-decade legacy and its contributions to modern blues. Fish will be joined by blues legends Canned Heat, Mitch Ryder, Bernard Allison, and Ghalia Volt.

"It's an honor to be part of this incredible lineup and to continue pushing the boundaries of the genre," says Fish, a longtime artist under the Ruf Records banner.

Europe - Bulletproof Tour

Oct 4                Birmingham, UK                       Town Hall
Oct 5                Brighton, UK                             Chalk
Oct 6                London, UK                               Koko
Oct 7                Norwich, UK                              Epic Studios
Oct 8                Cardiff, UK                                Tramshed
Oct 9                Bath, UK                                   Komedia
Oct 10              Leeds, UK                                 Project House
Oct 11              Nottingham, UK                        Rock City
Oct 12              Newcastle, U.K.                          Boiler Shop
Oct 13              Edinburgh, U.K.                          Queen's Hall
Oct 15              Arnhem, NL                               Luxer Live
Oct 16              Groningen, NL                          Oosterport
Oct 17              Den Haag, NL                           Paard
Oct 18              Enchede, DE                             Metropool
Oct 19              Worpswede, DE                        Music Hall
Oct 20              Cologne, DE                              Kantine
Oct 21              Hamburg, DE                             Fabrik
Oct 22              Berlin, DE                                  Hole 44

Ruf 30th Anniversary Tour

Nov 7             Pittsburgh, PA                        Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead
Nov 8             Warren, OH                            Robins Theatre
Nov 9             Cincinnati, OH                        Ludlow Garage
Nov 10           St Charles, IL                         Arcada Theatre
Nov 11           Columbus, OH                        Bluestone
Nov 15           Virginia Beach, VA                  Elevation 27
Nov 16           Hopewell, VA                          Beacon Theatre
Nov 20           Washington D.C.                    Warner Theatre
Nov 21           Glenside, PA                           Keswick
Nov 22           Jim Thorpe, PA                       Penn's Peak
Nov 23           New York, NY                         Sony Hall
Nov 24           Beverly, MA                            Cabot Theatre

Shake 'em on Down Tour

Dec 10           Portland, OR                           Rev Hall
Dec 11           Seattle, WA                             The Crocodile
Dec 13           Grass Valley, CA                     Center for the Arts
Dec 14           Monterey, CA                          Golden State Theatre
Dec 16           San Francisco, CA                  The Fillmore
Dec 18           San Juan Capistrano, CA        Coach House
Dec 19           Ventura, CA                             Majestic Theater
Dec 20           Del Mar, CA                             The Sound
Dec 21           Los Angeles, CA                      Fonda

New Years Tour

Dec 29           Jacksonville, FL                       Florida Theatre
Dec 30           Orlando, FL                              Plaza Live
Dec 31           Clearwater, FL                         Capitol Theatre



