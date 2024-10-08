Samantha Fish, Cedric Burnside & Jon Spencer to Embark on 'Shake 'Em Down Tour'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Samantha Fish, the genre-defying blues-rock powerhouse, has announced the return of her Shake 'Em On Down Tour for its second annual edition. Fish will again headline an electrifying lineup showcasing the best in modern blues. This year's tour features Grammy-nominated Cedric Burnside, a North Mississippi Hill Country Blues torchbearer, and the return of blues-punk legend Jon Spencer.



Last year's tour received widespread acclaim, with Blues Rock Review calling it "an unstoppable celebration of everything gritty, soulful, and energetic about blues today." No Depression praised Fish's headlining role, describing her as "the perfect blend of raw energy and technical mastery." The 2024 lineup, with Burnside and Spencer joining Fish, is set to surpass expectations, with Fish once again leading the charge.

In addition to the tour announcement, Fish releases her powerful reimagining of Screamin' Jay Hawkins' classic "I Put A Spell on You" on Oct 4. Known for her fiery guitar skills and captivating vocal delivery, Fish injects the iconic track with her signature grit and emotional intensity.

"I've always loved how intense and theatrical this song is," Fish explains. "It gave me the perfect opportunity to dig into the darker, more haunting side of my sound."



This single follows Fish's recent three-song E.P., which featured alternate versions of fan favorites "Faster," "Crowd Control," and "Better Be Lonely." While studio work allows Fish to push creative boundaries, she insists, "the stage is where the real magic happens. I connect with the audience in a way that transforms the music into something alive."

Samantha Fish's much-anticipated European tour is now in full swing. Kicking off on Oct 4 in Birmingham, UK, the tour makes stops in major cities across the UK, Germany, and Holland. This marks the latest in a year filled with significant performances, including Fish's participation in the Experience Hendrix tour, where she shared the stage with blues icons like Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Christone "Kingfish" Ingram.



Supporting Fish on her U.K. tour dates is rising U.K. band Zac Schulze Gang, adding another layer of excitement to the shows. Known for their raw, high-energy performances, the Zac Schulze Gang's gritty sound perfectly complements Fish's modern take on the blues. The band will open the U.K. shows, bringing their youthful energy to nationwide audiences.

Come November, Fish will headline the Ruf Records 30th Anniversary Tour, beginning Nov 7 in Pittsburgh. This specialtour honors the label's three-decade legacy and its contributions to modern blues. Fish will be joined by blues legends Canned Heat, Mitch Ryder, Bernard Allison, and Ghalia Volt.

"It's an honor to be part of this incredible lineup and to continue pushing the boundaries of the genre," says Fish, a longtime artist under the Ruf Records banner.

Europe - Bulletproof Tour

Oct 4 Birmingham, UK Town Hall

Oct 5 Brighton, UK Chalk

Oct 6 London, UK Koko

Oct 7 Norwich, UK Epic Studios

Oct 8 Cardiff, UK Tramshed

Oct 9 Bath, UK Komedia

Oct 10 Leeds, UK Project House

Oct 11 Nottingham, UK Rock City

Oct 12 Newcastle, U.K. Boiler Shop

Oct 13 Edinburgh, U.K. Queen's Hall

Oct 15 Arnhem, NL Luxer Live

Oct 16 Groningen, NL Oosterport

Oct 17 Den Haag, NL Paard

Oct 18 Enchede, DE Metropool

Oct 19 Worpswede, DE Music Hall

Oct 20 Cologne, DE Kantine

Oct 21 Hamburg, DE Fabrik

Oct 22 Berlin, DE Hole 44

Ruf 30th Anniversary Tour

Nov 7 Pittsburgh, PA Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead

Nov 8 Warren, OH Robins Theatre

Nov 9 Cincinnati, OH Ludlow Garage

Nov 10 St Charles, IL Arcada Theatre

Nov 11 Columbus, OH Bluestone

Nov 15 Virginia Beach, VA Elevation 27

Nov 16 Hopewell, VA Beacon Theatre

Nov 20 Washington D.C. Warner Theatre

Nov 21 Glenside, PA Keswick

Nov 22 Jim Thorpe, PA Penn's Peak

Nov 23 New York, NY Sony Hall

Nov 24 Beverly, MA Cabot Theatre

Shake 'em on Down Tour

Dec 10 Portland, OR Rev Hall

Dec 11 Seattle, WA The Crocodile

Dec 13 Grass Valley, CA Center for the Arts

Dec 14 Monterey, CA Golden State Theatre

Dec 16 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore

Dec 18 San Juan Capistrano, CA Coach House

Dec 19 Ventura, CA Majestic Theater

Dec 20 Del Mar, CA The Sound

Dec 21 Los Angeles, CA Fonda

New Years Tour

Dec 29 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre

Dec 30 Orlando, FL Plaza Live

Dec 31 Clearwater, FL Capitol Theatre

