Sam Williams Gets Vulnerable on New Song 'Lost Its Allure'

Nashville singer/songwriter Sam Williams unveils a beautiful and vulnerable new track "Lost Its Allure." The track details Williams' thoughts of finding his own identity while grappling with self-doubt and feeling jaded in pursuit of his dreams. It is a meditation on the search for closure after a tragic loss, while also trying to find a place in this world.

Over soft keys and light production, Williams reflects on how the life he asked for might not turn out to be what he wanted - especially after enduring the loss of a loved one. He admits in the chorus, "Sometimes, I wish I was still asleep, so I don't have to see the truth that's standing right in front of me / Like when God takes your best friend and they say it's just a lesson / I think, what the hell am I destined for, feels like this life of mine has lost its allure."

About the track, Williams states, "'Lost Its Allure' is about life kind of losing its shiny-ness and its sparkle, and feeling that and fighting to get it back."

Last year, Williams released his debut LP Glasshouse Children, which received glowing reviews right out the gate from Rolling Stone, Music Row, and more. He then followed up with a deluxe version Glasshouse Children: Tilted Crown which featured six new tracks, including "Ragdoll" and "Tilted Crown."

Later this month, Williams is set to light up The O2's iconic stage at Country to Country Festival - for more info on C2C. He will also support Elvie Shane on his dates in Germany. All tour dates are listed below.

The grandson of country pioneer Hank Williams and the son of outlaw legend Hank Jr., Sam Williams is the latest in a long line of American originals, but he is not here for the sake of tradition. He sings with his own singular voice, and he writes in his own singular style, fusing gut-wrenching honesty with plainspoken poetics and raw vulnerability with deep empathy.

Suffering the sudden loss of his sister and mother in recent years has been profoundly devastating for Williams, but through his journey of grief and self-discovery, it has led him to a deeper understanding of his purpose in life and inspired him to honor his legacy with truth and integrity. With "Lost Its Allure" and more music on the way, Sam Williams continues to prove that he is making a legacy for himself that is completely his own.

Listen to the new single here:

TOUR DATES

March 6 - Lido - Berlin, Germany*

March 7 - Backstage Halle - Munich, Germany*

March 8 - Nochtspeicher - Hamburg, Germany*

March 11 - Country 2 Country Festival at The O2 - London, UK

March 12 - Country 2 Country Festival at The OVO Hydro - Glasgow, UK

*Supporting Elvie Shane