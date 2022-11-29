Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sam Smith's Royal Albert Hall Set Now Available in Spatial Audio on Apple Music

Nov. 29, 2022  

Apple Music is getting into the giving spirit this holiday season with the return of From Apple Music With Love, a special countdown to the holidays. Each day at 8:00a PST from November 25 - 30, Apple Music subscribers will receive exclusive gifts from some of the biggest and brightest names in music, stamped with love and ready for unwrapping.

This year, gifts range from live concert recordings, new renditions of favorite songs, a classic album rerelease alongside a brand new holiday album, and party-crushing mixes to close out the year. Do yourself a favor and enjoy the musical experiences we've put together with Apple Music listeners in mind.

Today's exclusive gift comes from Sam Smith, and features their stunning October 2022 performance at London's Royal Albert Hall.

"I definitely wanted this to be different to my other shows," Sam Smith tells Apple Music. "I come from a theatre background and really missed that feeling on my last tour. It takes a village of talent to put on my shows, and it's important for me now to showcase and celebrate the artists around me." In Live From Royal Albert Hall, which arrives to Apple Music listeners as part of the From Apple Music With Love series, Smith celebrates their body of work with a curated selection of songs from the evening.

Though Smith was mostly performing songs from their catalogue, the singer says the set was imbued with the spirit of their fourth studio album Gloria, scheduled to release in January 2023.

"With this show it was about adding a little Gloria to all my songs," Smith says. "I always want to change all the songs a little to fit the mood and the tones of whatever project I'm currently releasing. But I am also passionate about playing the songs the way people love them." One listen to Live From Royal Albert Hall and you're sure to have found that Smith couldn't lose either way.

Tune in every day at 8am PST to keep counting down the holidays with an exclusive gift on Apple Music and check out Sam Smith's October 2022 performance at London's Royal Albert Hall here:

About Apple Music

Apple loves music. Apple revolutionized the music experience with iPod and iTunes. Today, the award-winning Apple Music celebrates musicians, songwriters, producers, and fans with a catalog of over 100 million songs, expertly curated playlists, and the best artist interviews, conversations, and global premieres with Apple Music Radio.

With original content from the most respected and beloved people in music, autoplay, time-synced lyrics, lossless audio, and immersive sound powered by Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, Apple Music offers the world's best listening experience, helping listeners discover new music and enjoy their favorites while empowering the global artist community.

Apple Music is available in over 167 countries and regions on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod mini, CarPlay, and online at music.apple.com, plus popular smart speakers, smart TVs, and Android and Windows devices. Apple Music is ad-free and never shares consumer data with third parties.



