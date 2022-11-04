Sam Ryder Shares New Single 'All the Way Over'

Sam Ryder has shared heart-rending single "All The Way Over," out now via Elektra/Parlophone Records alongside a captivating one-take performance video. The release follows an incredible run of events that has seen the singer-songwriter become a sure-fire one to watch.

"All The Way Over" offers up a gargantuan and memorable piano-led chorus that is primed and ready to be a fan favorite. Sam's stunningly identifiable voice, coupled with its turbulent themes of love, loss and heartache, make it a track that is unequivocally relatable.

The single arrives just ahead of Sam's debut album THERE'S NOTHING BUT SPACE, MAN! which is set for release this year and is available for preorder now.

Speaking of the track, Sam commented, "'All The Way Over' is a song for anybody on a journey to the other side of loss, grief or heartache."

Sam's meteoric rise has seen single "Space Man" etch itself into the UK's consciousness with stunning performances at Eurovision and the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. The song reached number two in the UK single charts, becoming the highest charting UK Eurovision entry in over a quarter of a century in the process. "Space Man" is now one of the UK's biggest selling tracks of 2022 and has seen the artist quickly become a household name and the most successful UK debut act of the year.

The Essex singer-songwriter first rose to prominence during lockdown when his TikTok videos began to attract plaudits from the likes of Alicia Keys, David Guetta, Justin Bieber and Sia. He has gone on to amass 13 million followers and 106m likes on the platform, making him the UK's biggest artist on TikTok in 2021.

Photo credit: Simon Emmet