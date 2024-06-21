Sam Grow Releases New Single 'Lying In Church'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Country music singer-songwriter Sam Grow is back with another new single, “Lying In Church,” a powerful tune available now for download and stream on all platforms via Average Joes Entertainment.

“‘Lying In Church’ represents when I was about seven or eight years old.” shares Grow. “I vividly remember waking up on Sunday mornings to my parents arguing, and then later having to go to church, pretending like it didn’t happen. As I was writing the song, I debated writing it from my mom's or dad’s perspective. My wife suggested that I needed to be as raw and honest as possible, so I decided to write the song from my own perspective.”

"Lying In Church" delves into the complex themes of childhood innocence, religious upbringing, and personal authenticity. The self-written and self-produced single narrates the experience of feeling pressured to conform to religious expectations from a young age, even when it conflicts with his own truth. Capturing the emotional turmoil of trying to reconcile faith with personal identity, the track questions whether the consequences of lying or pretending in the name of religion are worth the spiritual and emotional toll. With its soulful delivery and reflective tone, the tune resonates with listeners navigating similar journeys of self-discovery and authenticity within the framework of faith.

Photo Credit: Eric Ahlgrim

