Sam Fischer and Amy Shark Release New Track 'High on You'

With over a billion streams under his belt, Sam Fischer collaborates with fellow Australian pop sensation Amy Shark on his latest tender track 'High On You'.

Acoustic guitars form the gentle underbelly of the track, which celebrates finding joy in relationships during turbulent times. Ethereal vocal harmonies between Sam and Amy are the star attraction and the song bolsters Sam's momentum as an artist to watch for the year ahead.

Sam said: "Finally, at long last, the mental health is at bay and while the sadness is sleeping, I present to you with happy tears in my eyes, a sweet, sentimental, introspective, heart-melting duet with Australian angel Amy Shark, a love song called High On You. In all seriousness though, I'm honoured to be able to call Amy a friend and do this song with her, she's a one of a kind talent, her pen is pure gold and I've been a fan for ages so this is going to be a special time."

Amy said: "I've been listening to Sam's music for a few years and really loved the song he did with Demi especially. My manager was playing a song in his office, and I heard it from the studio and was like who the hell is that, and he said "it's a Sam Fischer" demo that he wants you on. I didn't even think, I just said yes. The song is epic and I'm proud to add some Shark to it."

Sam's debut single This City currently stands at over 500 million worldwide streams and 4 million worldwide sales and stayed in the UK Top 20 for 11 weeks. The track is also 4x platinum in Australia, platinum in the UK and Gold in the US, New Zealand and Switzerland. Sam also performed the track on US TV, including Ellen, Jimmy Kimmel and The Late Late Show with James Corden.

His duet with Demi Lovato What Other People Say has sold over 1 million copies and saw him perform the track on Ellen alongside Demi Lovato. Earlier this year he completed his first live tours in the UK and US, including a packed-out London Garage performance, and recently supported Ashe on tour in the UK and Europe.

Watch the new lyric video here:

ABOUT SAM FISCHER

With over a billion streams to his name, Australian born Sam Fischer first introduced himself with his Not A Hobby EP and has achieved well deserved attention since for his heartfelt songs.

Now based between LA and London, he not only has received acclaim for his own work, but he continues to solidify his spot as one of the hottest current writers, having worked with global pop superstars including Ciara, Cat Burns, Lennon Stella, Louis Tomlinson, Elle King, Jessie J, Virginia To Vegas and many more.

However, it hasn't all been plain sailing for Sam, who endured his own heartache to achieve his dreams. With the promise of a recording contract in the bag, he set off to LA only for the deal to be pulled away. After months of couch-surfing, he finally and deservedly received his break with This City and project Homework, which has been just the start of an exciting new chapter in Sam's career with lots more still to come.

ABOUT AMY SHARK

After bursting on to the global music scene in 2016, Amy Shark's 6x Platinum single 'Adore' put her on the map as one of Australia's most formidable songwriters. This was followed by APRA award winning (Song Of The Year) 7x Platinum and number one Australian airplay chart hit, 'I Said Hi' and the 2019 3x Platinum single 'Mess Her Up'.

Shark's debut/breakthrough #1 ARIA album and Platinum-certified LOVE MONSTER was recognised in 2018 with four ARIA awards (Album of the Year, Best Female Artist, Best Pop Release, Best Producer [Dann Hume]) and was nominated for another five. LOVE MONSTERwent on to become the highest selling album by an Australian artist for 2018.

2020 saw Amy release her ARIA award winning, 2x Platinum accredited single, 'Everybody Rise', which is nearing 40 million streams globally and spent 12 weeks in the top 10 Australian airplay chart. Amy's latest album, CRY FOREVER was her second #1 ARIA debut holding the top spot for two weeks consecutively.

Shark teamed up with blink 182's Travis Barker on Gold accredited single 'C'MON' and global superstar Ed Sheeran to co-write platinum single 'Love Song's Ain't For Us' featuring Grammy award winning artist Keith Urban. Today Amy has amassed close to 1 billion combined global streams and is currently a judge on Australian Idol.