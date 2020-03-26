Sam Fender Shares 'Back To Black' Live Cover Recording

Sam Fender is very pleased to share his cover of Amy Winehouse's "Back To Black." The track was initially recorded live on Radio 1 earlier this year as part of their "Live Lounge" series, and that very live recording now finds its release after much fan persistence on social media. Fender notes, "Back To Black is such a long-standing favourite of mine, and Amy remains a national treasure. I love that album too, I hopefully did the track some justice. You'll all be the judge of that..."

Listen below!

Sam recently announced a series of rescheduled tour dates for all his shows affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The Newcastle musician was due to play a handful of dates in the UK in March, including two nights at London's Alexandra Palace and a huge night at Newcastle Arena, but all shows were pulled. The dates - listed below - will now take place in August and September and all original tickets will remain valid for the new shows.

Earlier this year Sam played in front of the star-studded audience at Elton John's Oscars bash and shared a new single "Hold Out,"another track that finds Sam mining he and his band's earliest output that almost made the cut for his debut album Hypersonic Missiles (which hit the UK charts at #1 its first week out) but chose to save it for another moment. Listen to another post album track, "All Is On My Side" here.

From North Shields, England, Sam Fender won the BRITs Critics' Choice award at the tail end of 2018 and released his debut album Hypersonic Missiles last year. He has appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where he performed the single "Will We Talk" (watch HERE) and before that made his late-night TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he performed the album's title track. In addition, Fender has been featured on CBS This Morning - Saturday where he spoke with CBS anchor Anthony Mason about his sudden rise in notoriety. He has sold out shows in both NYC and Los Angeles and 2019 saw hium play Lollapalooza in Chicago, and with legends Bob Dylan and Neil Young at London's Hyde Park.

A rare talent, the 25 year-old musician plays every gig as though it might well be his last, armed with this huge, cavernous vocal, guitar strapped on (a Fender, obviously), and fueled by that seemingly old-school belief that great guitar music still has the power to change lives and influence people. Sam's lyrics are observational, questioning and socially engaged. He has an innate gift for disentangling heavy and important material. Rolling Stone recently took note saying "The 25-year-old's uncannily mature songs tackle weighty topics without flinching."

Sam Fender Tour Dates

August 3 - Victoria Warehouse, Manchester (tickets from the 20th March remain valid)

August 4 - Victoria Warehouse, Manchester (21st March tickets valid)

August 25 - Barrowlands, Glasgow (23rd March tickets valid)

August 26 - Barrowlands, Glasgow (24th March tickets valid)

September 14 - First Direct Arena, Leeds

September 15 - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

September 17 - Alexandra Palace, London (26th March tickets valid)

September 18 - Alexandra Palace, London (27th March tickets valid(

September 21 - Utilita Arena, Newcastle

Photo Credit: Jack Whitefield





