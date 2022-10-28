Sam Blakeslee And Wistful Thinking's Sophomore Recording BUSY BODY Out Now
Busy Body takes on an entirely fresh framework for this exploratory band.
Busy Body, the sophomore album from steadfast New York-based composer and trombonist Sam Blakeslee and his synergetic ensemble Wistful Thinking, is out today. Following their 2021 debut The Long Middle, Blakeslee's intimate, pastoral first statement conceptualized and released mid-pandemic, Busy Body builds beyond the bandleader's chamber-jazz setting and finds asylum in a realm between fusion and electronica. Soaring through compositions wrought by electronic manipulations and ambient sonic landscapes, Busy Body takes on an entirely fresh framework for this exploratory band, yet Blakeslee's profound ability to resonate thoughts through sound remains eminent on this far-reaching statement.
Wistful Thinking, Blakeslee's drummer-less chamber jazz ensemble, features an ingenious cast of collaborators including Brandon Coleman on electric guitar, Chris Coles on alto saxophone and Matt Wiles on electric bass and moog synthesizer. Busy Body does, however, introduce an array of percussive elements, with special guests Jamey Haddad (percussion) and Dan Pugach (drums). Woodwind and composer phenomenon Brian Krock joins the crew on alto flute and bass clarinet for a couple of tunes, including the standout title track.
"Leading up to this point, I was writing a great deal for the big band medium. However, with no safe situations for big band performances in the near future, turning to electronic production gave me the timbral contrast that has always drawn me to composing for large ensembles. All of a sudden, I felt like I had an orchestra at my fingertips," Blakeslee shares, discussing the impetus behind his divergent discography, both pieces of which sprung forth over the course of the pandemic to "fill a void", as he describes. "Delving into the vast world of electronic production was a way to cope with the uncertainty of 2020."
While immersing himself into this new world and consequently taking the back seat as an instrumentalist, Blakeslee's reverence for psychedelic rock came to the surface. He cites classic albums of the genre with similar post-production aesthetics - Jimi Hendrix's Axis: Bold As Love as well as the output from The Beatles in the 1960s - as sources of his fascination. Tracks "Busy Body" and "Wistful Thinking", where master percussionist Haddad contributes an assembly of stunning sound layers, both capture that setting perfectly, while the second track "Hollandaise Sauce" featuring GRAMMY-nominated drummer and composer Pugach is an ode to the 16-bit video games and fusion sounds of the '90s.
Though at this point, Busy Body might present as a complete departure from the bandleader's melancholic debut, elements of wistfulness are quite literally dusted throughout; an eclectic introduction of tracks land the listener amid "Wistful Thinking", a crawling radius anchored by Blakeslee's horn met by a sweltering solo from Coles. The combination of back-to-back blows translate a mellow, forlorn sound into a gentle reminder that Blakeslee's compositional ethos is still rooted speculation, though he does not keep us there for long.
The frenetic "Klepto" ensues, entering the domain of prog-rock where a trombone choir meets metal band, thanks to producer and guitarist on the record Coleman who acquainted Blakeslee with the style. Shifting from a fast-changing tempo, Blakeslee's muted solo on the brief "Little Song Diary Part I" interlude warns of another forthcoming change. The pair of Little Song Diaries pad the ensemble's succinct reconnaissance of dreamlike, ambient landscapes in "What Was" and "Crushed Life," both soaked in lush contributions from Wiles on moog and layered with textured synth orchestration.
Sam Blakeslee scintillates across extensive musical territory on his sophomore outing, a consummate, 10-track deliverance of original and genre-bending material. A record fashioned by adventurous, contemporary compositions, Busy Body flies through the inner workings of a rich and experimental musical mind. Where Wistful Thinking might take us next remains ambiguous, but the question of when 'next' is, exactly, will surely strike listeners at the close of Busy Body, achieving just what this band's namesake evokes: a sense of longing.
More Hot Stories For You
October 27, 2022
San Antonio's Jeremy Parsons' 2017 album release, 'Things I Need To Say' propelled the prolific singer-songwriter onto the national and international stage. With introspective songs like 'Burn This House Down' and 'After All These Years' and innovative, award-winning music videos like 'Why Is the Bluebird Blue' and 'Making Things Up as I Go,' Parsons put himself on the radar as one of roots music's brightest new artists.
The Curse Of K.K. Hammond Announces Special Halloween Pre-Sale For New Album “Death Roll Blues”
October 27, 2022
K.K. Hammond is recognized as the 'Queen of Horror Blues' music. Her 2023 album release, 'Death Roll Blues' goes on Pre-Sale this Monday, October 31st, 2022 -Halloween.
San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus Celebrates The Holiday Season With HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR
October 27, 2022
San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus (SFGMC) celebrates the holiday season with their much-anticipated tradition, Holiday Spectacular, taking place at venues throughout the San Francisco Bay Area during the month of December, and concluding with the return to San Francisco's historic Castro Theatre for the first time in three years.
Erica Rabner Releases First Jewish Kids & Family Album, “Hanukkah! Chanukah! Hannukah!”
October 27, 2022
Award-winning songwriting team Erica Rabner and Brian Blake will release their first Jewish EP, 'Hanukkah! Chanukah! Hannukah!' with Platoon on November 18th, 2022. This release follows the success of their movement album, 'Stomp, Shake, & Shuffle' in October and three Jewish-holiday-themed singles released in the last two years.
Pangea Highlights In November Include Salty Brine, Tammy Faye Starlite, Eddie Brill, Tom Judson, And Charles Busch
October 27, 2022
Pangea, a vital incubator for new work crossing boundaries between theatre, music and elsewhere, will present a diverse mix of entertainers in November.