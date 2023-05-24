Sally Han Announces Debut EP & Drops 'One Last Time'

The video for the song will be released one week from today on May 30th. 

By:
Sally Han drops the first single “One Last Time” off her forthcoming EP Planet Sarang which is slated for release this summer via Realest in the Room. Sally Han is a Korean R&B/ pop artist out of New Zealand.

Today she makes her debut with the funky yet ethereal “One Last Time.” The multi-talented artist plays bass on all her music and wrote + co- produced “One Last Time.” The video for the song will be released one week from today on May 30th. 

Han gravitated towards the acoustic and electric guitar, drums, piano from as young as five years old. Many experiences shaped her including studying fine art, and playing in the church band from as early as she could hold an instrument, and moving back and forth from Korea to New Zealand more often than she could count. Nowadays she is traveling the world and making incredible pop music. 

This is the first release of many this year from Han, stay tuned for more. 

PHOTO CREDIT: Brandon Lee Davis


