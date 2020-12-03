Salami Rose Joe Louis Shares 'We're Dumb'

Ahead of her new remix LP, Chapters of Zdenka, an offshoot collection of music from her 2019 Brainfeeder debut Zdenka 2080, Salami Rose Joe Louis shares its next single "We're Dumb," which comes with a visualizer made by Strangeloop. The new LP will be available both digitally and as a limited edition cassette on December 11th.

The new visualizer acts as a sort of celestial observatory, giving the viewer a glimpse of different space bodies: planets, stars, and moons. As you go from planet-to-planet, Salami's jazz unfurls in a variety of sounds and tempos, all packed together into a 2-minute, exhilarating journey.

Chapters of Zdenka is a highly personal, intimate suite of tracks recorded by the Bay Area based vocalist, songwriter and producer (real name Lindsay Olsen) during the sessions for her 2019 album Zdenka 2080. Remixes by the Grammy-nominated Georgia Anne Muldrow and Dakim (Leaving Records) complete the package.

Zdenka 2080 - a complex and highly conceptual record touching on soft focus dream pop and cosmic jazz - described a future dystopian Earth in the year 2080 that has been mis-managed by unethical governments and corporations. For this, Olsen drew inspiration from a series of apocalyptic sci-fi novels by Octavia Butler and Gene Wolf in addition to movies such as Tekkonkinkreet and Embrace of the Serpent. Musically her influences ranged from musical giants Shuggie Otis and Herbie Hancock, composer, bandleader and all-round visionary Raymond Scott, plus the likes of Stereolab and Flying Lotus. The Line of Best Fit proclaimed it "disorientating and fascinating" whilst Bandcamp described "a sweet journey into a world of pure imagination" and charted it in their Best Albums of 2019.

Watch the "We're Dumb" video here:

Photo Credit: Fabrice Bourgelle

