Salami Rose Joe Louis Announces New LP & Taps Soccer96 and Brijean for Lead Singles

Lindsay Olsen, aka Salami Rose Joe Louis, announces new album, Akousmatikous, out on May 19, 2023 via Brainfeeder. Singles, "Akousmatikous (feat. Soccer 96)" and "Propaganda (feat. Brijean)" are live today, with a corresponding video directed by Carlos López Estrada for the title track.

A concept album, Akousmatikous thematically follows Zdenka 2080 (2019) and Chapters of Zdenka (2020), which tell of a dystopian Earth ravaged by climate change.

The title track "Akousmatikous (feat. Soccer96)" is blessed with a stunning animated video directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Carlos López Estrada (who's directed videos for Billie Eilish, Katy Perry, Thundercat). It arrives alongside "Propaganda," a danceable partnership with SF-based Brijean.

Olsen spoke highly of working alongside Estrada: "It has been a true honor to collaborate with the incredible director Carlos Lopez Estrada. We had a lovely conversation about magical realism and technology, sci-fi and art. I deeply admire his ideas and it has been so magical to collaborate. I am such a visual person, but only know how to express through sound. I love the way that Carlos and Basa studios made their own interpretation and storytelling with the song and brought a whole world to life."

Akousmatikous acts as an ethereal escape from constant distraction and misinformation in our world today. The album's sonic elements fall under descriptors "punk, sci-fi, rock, jazz, and cosmic". Louis's floaty and inviting vocals layer beautifully atop fuzzy keyboards, rhythmic drum loops, warping synth lines. The balance achieved by Louis's musical mastery bends us between serene stillness and a reveling chaos, striking a poignant chord to the project's ultimate ethos about breaking down existing structures to create something new.

"I am enamored with the concept of listening to a sound when we don't know the source," says Olsen. "The act of listening in this great expanse of the universe, for answers, for questions, or just for something undefinable that we seek.

As on previous releases, Olsen primarily worked alone to write, record, produce and mix this record on her beloved Roland MV-8800 music workstation, but this time around, she also ventured out of her comfort zone to bring in some of her favorite musicians: Soccer96, Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, Juuwah, Brijean, Sergio Machado Plim, Danalogue, Jason Lindner, Dakim, and Dan Nicholls.

"I am a very introverted producer which has sometimes hindered me from pursuing collaborations in the past as I am shy to work with others in person," explains Olsen. "Having the opportunity to collaborate via the internet was a wonderful experience and led to some beautiful connections and new friendships."

Olsen will bring Akousmatikous on the road for a number of West Coast dates, with support from Sandra Lawson-Ndu. Tickets are available HERE.

Watch the new music video here:

Salami Rose Joe Louis live dates

May 20 - Blue Room, Bellingham, WA*

May 21 - Madame Lou's - The Crocodile, Seattle, WA*

May 23 - Holocene, Portland, OR*

May 25 - Little Saint, Healdsburg, CA*

May 26 - Bandcamp, Oakland, CA*

May 27 - San Jose Jazz Fest, San Jose, CA*

May 28 - Zebulon, Los Angeles, CA*

May 30 - The Loft, San Diego, CA*

June 1 - Elsewhere, Brooklyn, NYC*

June 8 - Bemis Center, Omaha, NE

* with support from Sandra Lawson-Ndu

Photo Credit: Fabrice Bourgelle