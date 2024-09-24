Saint Motel Releasing New Album 'Saint Motel & the Symphony in the Sky' in February 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Saint Motel has announced their fourth studio album, 'Saint Motel & the Symphony in the Sky' which will be arriving in February 2025. And to accompany their first full length album in years, Saint Motel have announced their extensive 2025 headline tour of North America.

Kicking off March 7th at House of Blues in Houston, TX, the tour hits major markets coast to coast, including stops at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, CA on March 14th and Brooklyn Paramount in Brooklyn, NY on May 3rd, and continues through mid May. Presales begin tomorrow, Wednesday, September 25th at 10am local, with general on-sale starting this Friday, September 27th at 10am local. Support for the tour will be announced in the coming weeks. Full tour itinerary is included below. For tickets and more information visit SaintMotel.com.

Just last month, the band shared their recent single “Stay Golden,” produced by BEKON (Kendrick Lamar, Hozier, H.E.R). “Stay Golden” followed the band’s 2023 singles “Slowly Spilling Out”, “Fine Wine”, and “Everyone’s A Guru Now”, which received praise from Billboard, Entertainment Tonight and more, and marked the marked the first new music from Saint Motel since the release of their acclaimed 2021 studio album The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack. Alongside the singles, the quartet has been headlining The Awards Show North American and European tours, selling out venues across North America. The final leg, seeing the band bring their electric live shows to the United Kingdom and Ireland, is set to kick off next month.

In 2021, Saint Motel released their latest studio album The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack. The album arrived to widespread acclaim from People, SPIN, Paste, Ladygunn, Billboard, American Songwriter, and more, and saw the band deliver an unforgettable performance of lead single “Van Horn” on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Additionally, the band teamed up with the Fames Orchestra of Macedonia and renowned film composer Duke Bojadziev, to bring The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack to life in its entirety on stage during a global livestream. The show notably featured the film score transitions previously composed by Duke, live in the Macedonian capital of Skopje. In support of the LP, they headlined The Director’s Cut North American and European tours, selling out venues on both continents in 2021.

SAINT MOTEL 2024-2025 WORLD TOUR DATES

October 8 - Wolverhampton, UK - KK's Steel Mill

October 9 - London, UK - Electric Brixton

October 11 - Manchester, UK - New Century Hall

October 13 - Dublin, IRE - Academy

October 15 - Leeds, UK - The Wardrobe

October 16 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3 (TV Studio)

March 7 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

March 8 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

March 9 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

March 11 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

March 12 - Del Mar, CA - The Sound

March 14 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

March 15 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

March 18 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst

March 19 - Bend, OR - Midtown Ballroom

March 21 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

March 22 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

March 25 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House

March 26 - Bozeman, MT - The ELM

March 28 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

March 29 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

April 25 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

April 26 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

April 27 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel

April 29 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

May 2 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

May 3 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

May 4 - Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues

May 6 - Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre

May 7 - Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall

May 9 - Cleveland, OH - TBA

May 10 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

May 11 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

May 13 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre

May 14 - St. Louis, MO - The Hawthorn

May 15 - Indianapolis, IN - Old National Centre - Egyptian Room

About Saint Motel

Joyfully blurring genres, Saint Motel showcase an opulent sound complimentary to their ambitious scope. Streamed and viewed over half-a-billion times, the platinum-selling Los Angeles quartet magnify this vision with immersive live experiences and one unpredictable move after another. The group initially came together at film school before introducing themselves on 2012’s Voyeur. Signing to Elektra, their 2014 My Type EP boasted both the gold-certified title track “My Type” and fan favorite “Cold Cold Man.” In 2016, saintmotelevision yielded the smash “Move.” Flipping the script once again, the musicians reimagined the record with a series of history-making first-of-their-kind innovations: an award-winning Virtual Reality version and an Augmented Reality version. In addition to unforgettable sets everywhere from Coachella and Lollapalooza to Bonnaroo, the band lit up shows such as NBC’s TODAY, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and CBS’ The Late Late Show with James Corden, among others. In 2019, Saint Motel launched their most ambitious undertaking yet, unveiling their third full-length album in three parts. First up, they uncovered The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Pt. 1 powered by the shimmy and shake of Alternative Top 15 lead single “Van Horn.” Between packing houses coast to coast on headline jaunts and earning acclaim from People, Billboard, and more, the four-piece rolled out Pt. 2 throughout 2020. Fans received the full picture of Saint Motel’s vision with the complete The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack studio album in 2021. Last year, the band released a handful of radiant singles, “Fine Wine,” “Everyone’s A Guru,” “Slowly Spilling Out,” marking their first new music since 2021. This year the band kickstarted a new era with “Stay Golden,” and the announcement of their fourth studio album Symphony In The Sky, arriving in 2025 via Elektra.

Photo Credit: Oswaldo Cepeda

Comments