Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single

The track was released with an accompanying music video.

By:
22-year-old trilingual singer/rapper Saint Levant shares his newest single “Nails” with an accompanying music video featuring Mia Khalifa on his own label, 2048.

“Nails” is a tale of triumph for Saint Levant, as he fuses his classic blend of French, Arabic, and English to illustrate a story of rising above his critics. The song marks an intentional departure from his usual melodic sound pairing upbeat electronic influences with an infectious and empowering, chantable refrain.

“People in high school are now asking me for a job, but they used to hate on my nails,” he raps as the accompanying cinematic music video pans to close ups of his signature polish. The video follows Saint Levant and Mia Khalifa as they take on a variety of settings, from an old school theater to production set, showing off their bold outfits and a newfound sense of confidence.

Earlier this year, Saint Levant released his debut EP From Gaza, With Love – also  independently via his own label, 2048. The project notably featured the viral hit “Very Few Friends,” a cheeky, lyrical love song in which “lover boy Levant” flows effortlessly in French, Arabic, and English over jazzy guitar and deep percussion. Gen Z’s new heartthrob draws on early-2000s R&B, Arabic trap music, and Franco-Arabic rap as he invites global listeners to embrace Middle Eastern culture.

Coming off the heels of a hugely successful EU and UK tour, with a sold-out show at KOKO in London, Saint Levant will embark on a run of fall US tour dates.

The dates kick off in Washington, D.C. on October 23 before making stops in major cities including New York, Chicago, and San Francisco, before ending with three nights in Los Angeles. He performs at the Moroccan Lounge on November 7 and 8, while his closing show on November 10 is at The Roxy. You can purchase tickets HERE. Full routing below.

Recently, Saint Levant was announced as Dior’s first-ever fragrance ambassador for the Middle East. He will be representing some of the prolific brand’s most iconic fragrances to date.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

10/23 - The Atlantis Washington, District of Columbia

10/25 - Music Hall of Williamsburg New York, New York

10/26 - Music Hall of Williamsburg New York, New York

10/29 - Thalia Hall Chicago, Illinois

11/02 - The Independent San Francisco, California

11/07 - Moroccan Lounge Los Angeles, California

11/08 - Moroccan Lounge Los Angeles, California

11/10 - Roxy Theater Los Angeles, California

Photo credit: Pedro Damasceno @pedrose



