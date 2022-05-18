Saint Kochi Announces 'Almost Lost' EP, Shares New Single 'Out of Time'

London chamber-pop newcomer Saint Kochi announces the impending arrival of his Almost Lost EP, set for release August 10th.

Along with the news of the EP he is also releasing the hypnotic "Out Of Time." It's a gorgeous new song, occupying a similar space to the likes of Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Mercury Rev or Scott Walker.

"Out Of Time" follows epic lead cut "Almost Lost", and is similarly built on a woozy string-section adored soundscape, expertly supported by a concoction of throbbing bass lines, weeping guitars and nonchalant vocals.

Speaking ahead of his forthcoming release, Saint Kochi explained:

"Out of Time is for me about the ability to make yourself vulnerable enough to feel, the discomfort of letting go and the beauty of finding something that makes you do all of those things".

The track is the second on his forthcoming EP produced in collaboration Dom Ganderton of Superfood, largely in Saint Kochi's purpose built basement studio. For scale reasons however, the 14-piece string section that appears on the song was recorded at the iconic RAK Studios (home to Radiohead's The Bends amongst other classics), fulfilling Saint Kochi's ambition of "making a record that had these big cinematic James Bond, Beatlesesque type of strings on them".

Marking the follow-up to his self-titled 2021 debut EP, Saint Kochi's newest work signals a self-confident step forward in terms of his cinematic pop, psych-fuelled output.

Listen to the new single here: