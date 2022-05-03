Sad Night Dynamite Announce North American Headline Tour

Genre-bending duo Sad Night Dynamite have announced details of a North American fall headline tour. The month-long trek kicks off November 4th in Vancouver, BC, hitting The Roxy in Los Angeles, CA on November 11th before culminating with a performance at New York City's Bowery Ballroom on November 29th.

Tickets will be available for presale beginning Wednesday, May 4th at 10am local time, with general onsale beginning Friday, May 6th at 10am local time. The announcement arrives on the heels of the group's new mixtape Volume II, which was shared earlier this month via Elektra Records and is available on all streaming platforms now.

Volume II, hailed by NME for its "...elegant blend of slick, nocturnal hip-hop-flavored instrumentals and hooky, sweet vocal melodies," features focus track "Tramp," and single "Black & White," - which was named Tune of the Week on Radio 1 - in addition to world-colliding collaborations "Demon" with South African star Moonchild Sannelly and "Psychedelic Views" featuring rapper IDK.

Currently fresh off of an incredible US tour in support of Glass Animals, SND have also confirmed an impressive festival season which includes Glastonbury, Primavera, Osheaga, Pukkelpop, Reading & Leeds and many more.

Sad Night Dynamite's new mixtape is an ambitious and otherworldly body of work, both a sequel to the impressive Volume I, but also pushing the borders of the unique duo's production and storytelling. Born in the appropriate stasis of lockdown, "during the writing of Volume II," comment the band, "it really felt like we were in a space where we were neither dead nor alive.

Volume II is purgatory. It's a love letter to mortality, and explores that idea in many different lights." From the life-to-death (and back again) story of latest single "Black & White," to the malevolent banger "Demon," it's a theme further explored on the mixtape's focus track "Tramp," - "a tale of self-destruction and loneliness," telling the story of a character falling apart as the world goes up in flames around her.

Sad Night Dynamite are a rare act truly making a world of their own: one in which to explore the space between dystopia and escapism, home truths and grim fantasy. Across two mixtapes, their suitably mind-altering sound incorporates influences from Tyler, The Creator and The Specials to Morricone in songs, even at this early stage, that already sound unmistakably "Sad Night Dynamite."

The band is the brainchild of childhood friends Archie and Josh, whose formative, somewhat feral upbringing near Glastonbury saw them first meet at school, but start Sad Night Dynamite while separated at university. Cutting and pasting Logic files over email, something stuck with the experimental epic "Icy Violence," which introduced the boys' ambitious production and at times absurdist songwriting.

As for whether they're a) finding humanity in the horrors of the everyday, and using immersive imagery that pinpoints the beauty in brutality or b) banging out big tunes to chiefly entertain themselves, the truth lies somewhere amidst the purgatorial world of Volume II. "Sad Night Dynamite," Archie summarizes, "is a bizarre fantasy built on real experiences."

Tour Dates

November 04, 2022 - Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret

November 05, 2022 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's

November 08, 2022 - Portland, OR - Holocene

November 10, 2022 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

November 11, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy Theatre

November 12, 2022 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues - Voodoo Room

November 13, 2022 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

November 17, 2022 - Dallas, TX - The Studio at The Factory

November 18, 2022 - Austin, TX - The Parish

November 20, 2022 - Mexico City, MX - Corona Capital Festival

November 23, 2022 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

November 24, 2022 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

November 25, 2022 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

November 26, 2022 - Washington, DC - Union Stage