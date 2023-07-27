Sa-Roc Shares New Single & Announces Headline Tour Dates

In anticipation of the kick off of her August “Talk To Me Nice” tour, Sa-Roc has today shared her song of the same name and the first single from her forthcoming album.

“Talk To Me Nice,”continues the tradition of Sa-Roc sharing a deep connection with her audience, with poise, tenacity and masterful skill.

The new single, produced by Sol Messiah, takes a more assertive tone, as she focuses on challenging the industry while demanding respect from it. The sparse, yet menacing track centers Sa-Roc’s voice, showcasing her dextrous wordplay, natural wit and agility.

Sa-Roc has also shared the official video for “Talk To Me Nice,” with the visuals engaging with light and shadow in stark contrasts to symbolize the decentering and marginalization she and many others have experienced in life.

The video, directed by David Maxwell, features guest appearances from dancer Storyboard P and members of the art collective Art Comes First, and notably incorporates Afro-punk aesthetics as well the jewelry and motifs of many Black, African and Indigenous cultures, as a symbolic nod to those cultures that have long countered the prevailing social narrative.

Additionally, Sa Roc is launching two “Talk To Me Nice” t-shirts. Visit sa-roc.com for more information.

Sa-Roc previously announced an August run of headline dates, the “Talk To Me Nice” tour, with stops in Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, Hermosa Beach, and Santa Barbara. She’ll be making an appearance at The NEXT 50, a 2-day event celebrating the legacy and envisioning the future of hip-hop in Seattle, headlining on August 19th at KEXP Courtyard. Ahead of the headline dates, Sa-Roc will join Rah Digga for a run of co-headline dates, closing out her run with a performance at Dry Diggings Festival in Auburn, CA. Sa-Roc also just announced partaking in a cypher performance for Red Bull BC One—the biggest one-on-one B-Boy and B-Girl competition in the world—at their Midwest Regionals taking place at the legendary First Avenue in Minneapolis, MN on July 29th.

“Peace y’all! We’re hitting the road again and this time we’re celebrating the 50th year of Hip Hop! This tour will be a literal love letter to the music and culture that shaped me, so I can’t wait to crush on Hip Hop with y’all in person” says Sa-Roc. Tickets are on sale now, visit HERE.

Following the release of her Rhymesayers debut, The Sharecropper’s Daughter, which featured official YouTube videos for hits “Forever” (6M+ views), “Goddess Gang” (1M+ views) , Sa-Roc has become arguably one of the most vibrant MCs in the world today. Okayplayer heralded Sa-Roc as “one of the most formidable microphone mavens in the game,” and NPR described her as "a modern day griot whose aura radiates calm in a world of chaos."

Tour Dates

7/29 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue (Red Bull BC One: Regional Finals)﻿

8/4 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat *

8/5 - New York, NY @ City Winery *

8/6 - Philadelphia, PA @ City Winery w/ Special Guest Seraiah Nicole

8/7 - Boston, MA @ City Winery *

8/10 - Atlanta, GA @ City Winery *

8/11 - Durham, NC @ The Pinhook *

8/12 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle *

8/13 - Nashville, TN @ City Winery *

8/16 - Dallas, TX @ Sundown at Granada ^

8/17- Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room ^

8/18 - San Antonio, TX @ Sam's Burger Joint ^

8/19 - Seattle, WA @ The Next 50 ^

8/20 - Tacoma, WA @ ALMA ^

8/23 - Hermosa Beach, CA @ Saint Rocke ^

8/24 - Santa Barbara, CA @ SoHo ^

8/25 - San Jose, CA @ The Ritz ^

8/26 - Auburn, CA @ Dry Diggings Festival +

* w/ Rah Digga

^ Talk To Me Nice dates

+ Festival Performance

Photo by Beth Saravo