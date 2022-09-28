Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
SYML Returns With New Single 'Lost Myself' Featuring Guy Garvey of Elbow

SYML Returns With New Single 'Lost Myself' Featuring Guy Garvey of Elbow

More music from SYML is imminent.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 28, 2022  

SYML-the project of singer, songwriter and producer Brian Fennell-returns today with a new track, "Lost Myself" featuring Guy Garvey of British quartet Elbow, alongside a video. More music from SYML is imminent.

"I've been a fan of Guy and Elbow since their album Cast of Thousands got stuck in my car's CD player when I was in college," SYML says of the collaboration. "It would always come on glaringly loud whenever I started my car. I got to tell him this story when we were shooting the video for Lost Myself and had a good laugh. Singing with Guy feels like having a good conversation over a pint. Familiar and warm."

With over one billion lifetime streams, SYML-Welsh for "simple"-makes music that taps into the instincts that drive us to places of sanctuary, whether that be a place or a person. "It comes back to your identity of being human; throughout time we've shared the same drive," he explains.

Born and raised in Seattle, Fennell studied piano and became a self-taught producer, programmer, and guitarist. He released his self-titled debut album in 2019, which included the platinum-selling song "Where's My Love," followed by the grief-stricken EP DIM about the death of his adoptive father in 2021.

After supporting Dermot Kennedy on his most recent U.S. tour in late 2021, SYML embarked on an extensive U.S. and European headline tour of his live album Sacred Spaces, performing in beautiful churches across the world.

The tour included sold out shows at London's Union Chapel, Paris's Café de la Danse and Amsterdam's Het Zonnehuis and took him full circle, back to where it was all recorded at St. Mark's Cathedral in his hometown of Seattle. His music has been featured in countless movies, TV series and ad campaigns including Netflix's original series "Behind Her Eyes," which featured his version of "Mr. Sandman" as the title track.

Watch the new music video here:

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares HELLO JACK! Season Two TrailerVIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares HELLO JACK! Season Two Trailer
September 28, 2022

A new season of kindness creates more incredible change. “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show” is co-created and executive produced by Jack McBrayer (“30 Rock,” “Phineas and Ferb,” “Wreck-It Ralph” franchise) and Angela C. Santomero (“Blue’s Clues,” “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood”). Watch the new video trailer now!
Dan Wilson (Semisonic) Release New Six-Song EP 'Dancing On The Moon'Dan Wilson (Semisonic) Release New Six-Song EP 'Dancing On The Moon'
September 28, 2022

The GRAMMY-winning songwriter Dan Wilson released his new EP Dancing On The Moon. The six song EP is his first collection of solo material since his 2017 album Re-Covered and follows his band Semisonic’s first release of new music in nearly 20 years You’re Not Alone that was released in 2020.
Caitlin Rose Shares New Single 'Nobody's Sweetheart'Caitlin Rose Shares New Single 'Nobody's Sweetheart'
September 28, 2022

Along with the accompanying official video directed by Austin Leih, the new song is the latest peek at her forthcoming album CAZIMI, her first new release in nearly a decade. Co-written with Daniel Tashian (Kacey Musgraves, Tenille Townes, Lee Ann Womack), “Nobody’s Sweetheart” finds Rose conflating self-acceptance with rejection of popularity.
Givēon & Drake Pen New Single 'Time' for AMSTERDAM Movie SoundtrackGivēon & Drake Pen New Single 'Time' for AMSTERDAM Movie Soundtrack
September 28, 2022

The track is written by Drake, GIVĒON and Daniel Pemberton. Pemberton also produced the record with Jahaan Sweet. Directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker David O. Russell, and starring Academy Award winner Christian Bale, John David Washington, Margot Robbie, Chris Rock, Taylor Swift, Zoe Saldana, Rami Malek and more.
Photos: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker & the HOCUS POCUS 2 Cast Hit the Red CarpetPhotos: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker & the HOCUS POCUS 2 Cast Hit the Red Carpet
September 28, 2022

Check out photos of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, Sam Richardson, Doug Jones, Tony Hale, Froy Gutierrez, Whitney Peak, Belissa Escobedo, Lilia Buckingham, Taylor Henderson, Nina Kitchen, Juju Brenner, Kahmora Hall, and Ginger Minj at the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere and guests Kristin Chenoweth, Sunny Hostin, and Ralph Macchio.