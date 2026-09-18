SUNDOTS to Share New Single and Launch Fall US Tour October 15

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Connecticut indie rock band SUNDOTS has shared the third single and video for 'Someone Else's Song,' off their upcoming album, ON THE QUAY, due November 6. The release marks the band's first full-length written and recorded as a true five-piece.

On the track, Drew Collins says, 'Someone Else's Song actually came about after we had thought we had finished the record. It was something I had started jamming on and felt pretty excited about. It definitely had a different energy from the other songs on the record. It was short and had super high energy right off the bat. It's sort of a relentless song that doesn't give much time to breathe, but I think that works in its favor.'

He adds, 'Lyrically, I was very inspired by 'The Dead' by James Joyce. I had recently finished Dubliners and had a ton of imagery from that floating around in my head, and naturally, I explored that headspace when approaching the lyrics for this track. It was about this same time that the album artwork idea had fully come to me, and it just made sense for us to go back to Kevin [S. McMahon] to record this last track for the record.'

Beginning next month, SUNDOTS will set out on their extensive fall tour with a run of East Coast dates supporting REHASH, followed by a co-headline tour in the UK and Europe with LOTS OF HANDS, including performances at Pitchfork Music Festival London and Paris. Tickets are on sale now.

Much of ON THE QUAY came together during a marathon weekend of creative kismet in a secluded Vermont Airbnb at the end of 2025, where the band retreated with one goal: to write and demo as much music as possible. Removed from distractions and immersed in the mountains, the five-piece emerged with the foundation for the record before enlisting Kevin S. McMahon (Real Estate, Widowspeak, Swans) to produce, engineer, and mix all twelve songs. Working closely with the band, McMahon helped translate the immediacy and chemistry of SUNDOTS' live performances into a record that feels both spacious and deeply lived-in, preserving the spontaneity that has become central to the band's identity.

SUNDOTS is vocalist and guitarist Drew Collins, guitarist Jake Fucci, bassist Austin Traver, guitar and synth player Teo Hernandez, and drummer Nick Restivo.

Tour Dates

October 15 – Baltimore, MD (w/ Rehash)

October 16 – Asbury Park, NJ (w/ Rehash)

October 19 – Lowell, MA (w/ Rehash)

October 23 – Allentown, PA (w/ Rehash)

November 3 – Utrecht, Netherlands (Co-headline w/ Lots of Hands)

November 5 – Pitchfork Paris Festival

November 6 – Brighton, UK (Co-headline w/ Lots of Hands)

November 7 – Pitchfork London Festival

November 9 – Hebden Bridge, UK (Co-headline w/ Lots of Hands)

November 10 – Leeds, UK (Co-headline w/ Lots of Hands)

November 11 – Glasgow, UK (Co-headline w/ Lots of Hands)

November 12 – Newcastle, UK (Co-headline w/ Lots of Hands)

November 13 – Manchester, UK (Co-headline w/ Lots of Hands)

November 14 – Dublin, Ireland (sundots headline show)

November 16 – Liverpool, UK (Co-headline w/ Lots of Hands)

November 17 – Birmingham, UK (Co-headline w/ Lots of Hands)

November 18 – Bristol, UK (Co-headline w/ Lots of Hands)

Tracklist

Birthday Song

Grassy Lawn

Moon, Moon

Getting Away

Idols

Distraction

Hazard

Someone Else's Song

By The Water

Unfolded

This Life

Kgkgkg

Photo Credit: Eve Alpert



Photo Credit: Eve Alpert

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