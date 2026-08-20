REHASH Releases New Songs "Scene" and "Take Off Your Clothes"

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South Florida indie band REHASH has released two new songs, 'Scene' and 'Take Off Your Clothes, I Won't Say A Word,' as the band prepares for a headline tour throughout North America, including its first stop in Mexico.

Opening with an extended instrumental intro, 'Scene' masks emotional wreckage with full-on chase-scene momentum. It's got the scrappy, early 2000s alt urgency of something you'd find on a Tony Hawk soundtrack or Atticus compilation.

Like a mid-tempo grunge fever dream, 'Take Off Your Clothes, I Won't Say A Word' tunnels through unknown territory before returning to the original groove like nothing happened.

Written, produced, mixed, and mastered by the band, each song wrestles between worlds, both sonically and thematically. Together, they show off Rehash's buoyant energy that's tangible both on record and on a stage.

Rehash was first formed in 2023 by two Hallandale Beach, Florida high schoolers, Renzo Valdez and Sebastian Gamez. By that summer, they wrote and recorded their self-titled debut in a bedroom, and later brought in siblings Ethan and Daseth Lopez on drums and bass. Each year since, they've released an album yet it still feels like they're only just getting started.

And that's the whole thing––Rehash are literally acting their age. Through their short discography, they play around with every idea that comes their way, and end up making the sort of music you make when you haven't let the world suck all the joy out of it yet.

Photo Credit: Christian Ibarra



Photo Credit: Christian Ibarra

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