STRABE Share New Track 'Reality Dreaming' From Debut Mixtape 'Juvenoia'

Strabe dropped new track "Reality Dreaming", as well as confirming details of their first ever headline shows.

The alt-pop duo will headline The Grace in London on September 6th, as well as playing two Scottish dates at Broadcast in Glasgow on August 26th and Sneaky Pete's in Edinburgh on August 27th (tickets are on sale now). Their debut mixtape JUVENOIA drops on [PIAS] on July 22nd, including viral anthem "Best Worst Year" (which has now surpassed 7 million streams) plus recent tracks "Life On Pause", "Magic", and "Breathe Me In".

"Reality Dreaming" was written while Strabe were separated during lockdown - Angelica was back in their hometown of Edinburgh, while Emmet stayed in Dublin, and the pair began trading voice notes.

Described by Angelica today as their ode to Emmet, the song also tells the story STRABE themselves: from Angelica's uprooting to Dublin shortly after their dad died ("very much in denial of the fact that I was full on running away") to their meeting by the river and the subsequent chance encounters that kept them together. "This song is constantly building, exciting and emotional, reflecting our journey as Strabe so far. 'Reality Dreaming' represents where we both started, as well as who and what we have become."

"Reality Dreaming" is a surging highlight of Strabe's upcoming mixtape, JUVENOIA, and the unique friendship at the heart of it. An immersive and hugely impressive body of work, Strabe soundtrack those chaotic coming-of-age experiences with innate musical maturity.

Tracks like "Best Worst Year" and "Life On Pause" channel Gen Z's trial-and-error experiences of growing up "On Pause" amidst the pandemic, while moments such as "Magic" and "Breathe Me In" are a full-body rush back to the sweaty, grungy club-world that their sound takes its influence from.

Frequently, songs explore weighty topics - grief; stagnation; sexuality; gender - with Strabe's soon-to-be-signature lightness of touch. They are ultimately a testament to going out, making mistakes, and just maybe meeting a stranger in the smoking area who's also at a crossroads in their life.

Having moved to London, toured with Foxes, and made their first festival appearance at this year's Great Escape, Strabe have picked up widespread plaudits and support across 6Music and BBC Introducing for their emotive and often euphoric alternative pop. Look out for JUVENOIA on July 22nd, and much more from Strabe to follow.

Watch the new music video here:

LIVE DATES

August 26 || Glasgow || Broadcast

August 27 || Edinburgh || Sneaky Pete's

September 6 || London || The Grace