SORAIA Unveil New Single 'I Seek Fire' Off Upcoming 10-Song LP 'Bloom'

Their new album will be released on October 28.

Aug. 22, 2022  

Philadelphia rock band Soraia has announced a October 28 release date for 'Bloom,' the act's third studio album with Stevie Van Zandt's Wicked Cool Records.

Coming off the massive chart success of the 2021 single "Tight Lipped" and 2020 breakthrough album 'Dig Your Roots, the deeply personal new album finds the band covering new ground both sonically and lyrically.

"Ultimately, our new album is about rising above all of the slights, injuries, and traumas we've all experienced - personally and together - and positioning ourselves into a new place we've chosen. A place with renewed courage and vitality. We realize we are all deserving of a life driven by our choices and power," affirms ZouZou Mansour, lead singer and lyricist for Soraia.

Of the new song, Mansour explains, "The original idea behind 'I Seek Fire' came from reading a Rumi quote: "Set your life on fire. Seek those who fan your flames." A mix of that personal desire plus a healthy dose of romantic and tragic love ideas floating through my head created the backdrop for the lyrical story of the song.

As soon as I heard the cutting, staccato riff co-writer Travis Smith played for me, I knew I had to capture that exquisite contradiction: enthralling, obsessive passion usually comes with that tragic cut. The music brought the lyrics to life in this one more than most other songs we've written together."

Catch Soraia opening for Joan Jett in September and on their upcoming fall tours with Josie Cotton and Hayley and the Crushers. See dates below.

Listen to the new single here:

Upcoming shows

Josie Cotton + Soraia Tour 9/13-9/17
9/13 San Diego, CA // The Casbah

9/14 Los Angeles, CA // The Redwood Bar

9/15 Palmdale, CA // Transplant Brewing

9/16 Reno, NV // Virginia Street Brewhouse

9/17 San Francisco, CA // Bottom of the Hill

Joan Jett + Soraia Dates
9/22 Shipshewana, IN // Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

9/24 Wisconsin Dells, WI // Crystal Grand Music Theater

Soraia + Hayley and The Crushers Tour 9/25-10/8
9/25 Chicago, IL // Reggies 'The Music Joint'

9/27 Toledo, OH // Ottawa Tavern

9/28 Cleveland, OH // Hatfield's

9/30 Youngstown, OH // West Side Bowl

10/1 Columbus, OH // The Spacebar

10/4 Nashville, TN // The Basement

10/7 Hamtramck, MI // Small's

10/8 Grand Rapids, MI // Tip Top Deluxe Bar

10/15 Indianapolis, IN // Melody Inn

10/31 Providence, RI // Dusk

11/2 New Haven, CT // Cafe Nine

11/4 New York City, NY // Berlin Under A

11/5 Philadelphia, PA // Milkboy ('Bloom' Release Show) Tickets

11/26 Phoenixville, PA // Colonial Theater (acoustic)

