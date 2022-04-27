SOMETIMES Y (Yelawolf & Shooter Jennings) Announce First-Ever Headlining Show

Fresh off their live performance debut this past Sunday at The Rainbow Bar & Grill's 50th Anniversary celebration, Sometimes Y, the dynamic new rock collaboration from superstars Yelawolf and Shooter Jennings, has announced their first-ever headlining show for Sunday, May 8th at The Viper Room in Los Angeles.

The free show will have first come, first serve entry, with doors opening at 7pm. The duo released their self-titled debut studio album on March 11, which has already amassed nearly 17 million total global streams across all platforms and has been hailed everything from "one of the best rock albums of the year" and "the most important record of the year" to "one of the best rock albums that has been produced in years" and "a near masterpiece."

"When we heard The Viper Room could be closing soon, there was no fin way we weren't gonna do a show there before they shut the door," says Yelawolf. "We just played our first show together ever at The Rainbow and we wanted to pay our respects to another legendary stage on the Sunset Strip. So SOMETIMES Y will be doing a FREE show on May 8th at The Viper Room in Los Angeles!!"

Produced by two-time GRAMMY Award winner Jennings and recorded at L.A.'s famed Sunset Sound Studios, the 10-track collection - available via Yelawolf's label Slumerican - features the singles "Make Me A Believer," "Rock & Roll Baby," "Jump Out The Window" and "Radio." Collectively, the official music videos for Sometimes Y have accumulated more than 9 million views.

The songs off Sometimes Y, which have drawn comparisons to everyone from The Killers, Kings of Leon and The Strokes to Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty and Arcade Fire, have been featured on a variety of key playlists across DSPs, including Spotify's Pure Rock & Roll, New Noise, All New Rock and It's Alt Good, Apple Music's New In Rock and New Music Daily, Amazon's Rock Arena and Fresh Rock, and YouTube Music's Maximum Decibels, and are receiving support from alternative radio stations across the country as well as SiriusXM Alt Nation's Advanced Placement.

Worldwide, Sometimes Y has received critical praise and support from the likes of Billboard, SPIN, Classic Rock Magazine/Louder, American Songwriter, Loudwire, HipHopDX, Popdust, Guitar World and Rolling Stone Germany, among many others.

Featuring Yelawolf as the invigorating front man and Jennings on synthesizer, piano, and acoustic guitar, Sometimes Y is rounded out with Jamie Douglass (drums), Ted Russell Kamp (bass, banjo, acoustic guitar), and John Schreffler (guitars, pedal steel).

On paper, Yelawolf, hailed as "one of hip-hop's most vital voices" by The Guardian, and Shooter Jennings, one of the Americana world's most sought-after producers and songwriters, might not seem like the most obvious combination. But after listening to their collaboration as Sometimes Y, you'll quickly come to understand that their chemistry, built from a decades-long plus friendship, is in fact as intoxicating as it is unexpected.

Sometimes Y is a bold and exhilarating rock and roll hybrid, one that fuses past and future sounds to conjure up some alternate universe where David Bowie fronted Thin Lizzy or Axl Rose sang with The Cars. The songs on the album are as addictive as they are unpredictable, mixing '80s bombast and arena rock energy with country earnestness and hip-hop swagger.

Jennings' production work is lush but never crowded, and Yelawolf's lyrics are utterly arresting, grappling insightfully with purpose and perseverance, struggle and triumph, pain and transcendence. Weighty as the record can feel at times, it's ultimately a work of liberation and release, an ecstatic declaration of creative freedom fueled by adventure, discovery, and a little bit of chaos, which is precisely what Sometimes Y is all about.

Listen to the new single here: