SOCCER MOMMY Releases New Remixes

Remixes by Actress & Unknown Mortal Orchestra.

Soccer Mommy released her triumphant sophomore album, color theory, in February via Loma Vista Recordings. What followed was mass critical acclaim, performances opening for Bernie Sanders, numerous upcoming headline dates sold-out months in advance, confirmed festival slots at the likes of Glastonbury, and her late-night debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The album made it's AAA Top 20 debut after release, was #1 NACC Top 200 for 4-weeks running, and debuted on the following Billboard charts: #1 Top New Artist Albums, #1 Alternative New Artist Albums, #4 Current Alternative Albums, #4 LP Vinyl Albums, #6 Current Rock Albums, #16 Top Current Albums and in the Billboard Top 200. The album is already appearing on mid-year lists, from the likes of New York Magazine's Vulture, Rolling Stone, AV Club, Esquire, Stereogum, Paste, Billboard, UPROXX, and more.

Today Soccer Mommy releases remixes for two of color theory's standout tracks. British electronic artist and producer Actress will release a new album, Karma&Desire, on Oct 23rd via Ninja Tune, but first shares a pared back remix of "crawling in my skin." Additionally, Unknown Mortal Orchestra's Ruban Nielson has made a glitchy, sped up version of "circle the drain." He says, "I was so psyched to get a chance to remix this song because it had been on repeat in my house all year. Thank you universe." Listen to the two remixes below.

Additionally, Soccer Mommy shares an interview and performance via GRAMMY Museum® today. Check it out now HERE.

With touring at a halt for the entire music industry, Soccer Mommy has found remarkably inventive ways to stay busy during quarantine. Raising money for National Bail Out & Oxfam's COVID-19 Relief Fund, Allison released a Soccer Mommy & Friends Singles Series featuring Jay Som, Beabadoobee, SASAMI and MGMT's Andrew VanWyngarden/Gentle Dom. Combining her love of video games and performing, Soccer Mommy held a digital concert on the online gaming platform Club Penguin Rewritten, with 10,000+ attendees (who all had to make their own penguin avatars to attend). So many fans logged on originally that the game's server *literally* crashed and the event had to be rescheduled. Soccer Mommy has also kicked off the NPR Tiny Desk At Home Series, performed on Pitchfork's IG Live series, and released her very own Zoom backgrounds images. Soccer Mommy then embarked on another tour, of sorts: an 8-bit music video tour, hitting some of the cities she was meant to perform in.

Photo Credit: Brain Ziff

