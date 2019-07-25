SO COLD Music Video by Cat Clyde Out Now

Ontario based musician Cat Clyde puts an edgy, contemporary touch on soul-blues ballads on her recently released new album Hunter's Trance. Blending influences ranging from Etta James to Kevin Morby to Lead Belly, Clyde describes her haunting sound as "dark like the sewer, bright like the sunrise". Today, the indie-blues darling has revealed 70's female revenge film inspired video for stand-out track "So Cold" premiered with Wide Open Country. Directed by Angus McMaster and starring Cat Clyde + Peter Hodgins, the brooding mini-film will send chills down your spine.

Revered for her hit single "Mama Said" which has over 9 million streams on Spotify alone, Clyde has shared stages with ZZ Ward, Paul Kell, Rodriquez (of acclaimed documentary, Searching for Sugarman) and Shakey Graves. She will kick off a headlining North American fall tour bringing her captivating live show to a city near you! Tour dates below and here.



Hunter's Trance is now available in stores and across all streaming platforms.



Cat Clyde International Tour Dates

8/03: Switzerland @ Palp Festival Valais

8/04: Luhmuhlen, Germany @ A Summer's Tale

8/05: Dusseldorf, Germany @ Zakk

8/07: Berlin, Germany @ Fluxbau

8/09: Czechia, Prague @ Café V Lese

8/10: Budapest, Hungary @ Sziget Festival

8/12: Winterthur, Switzerland @ Winterthurer Musikfestwochen

10/02: Quebec City, QB @ L'Anti

10/03: Montreal, QB @ Le Ministère

10/10: London, ON @ Rum Runners

10/11: Hamilton, ON @ Mills Hardware

10/12: Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall

10/17: Burlington, VT @ SideBar

10/18: Boston, MA @ Red Room @ Café 939

10/19: Portsmouth, NH @ The Press Room

10/22: Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

10/23: Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's

10/25: Washington, DC @ DC9

10/26: Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle Backroom

10/27: Charlotte, NC @ Evening Muse

10/29: Asheville, NC @ Mothlight

10/30: Nashville, TN @ The Basement

11/01: Atlanta, GA @ Eddie's Attic

11/05: New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

11/06: Houston, TX @ White Oak Upstairs

11/07: Austin, TX @ Antones

11/08: Dallas, TX @ Ruins

11/11: Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

11/12: Orange County, CA @ La Santa

11/13: Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

11/16: San Francisco, CA @ Hotel Utah

11/17: Dutch Flat, CA @ Dutch Flat Hotel

11/18: Portland, OR @ Bunk Bar

11/19: Seattle, WA @ Barboza

11/20: Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore

11/22: Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth

11/23: Edmonton, AB @ Temple

11/26: Saskatoon, SK @ Amigos Cantina

11/29: Winnipeg, MB @ The Garrick

12/03: Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Entry

12/04: Chicago, IL @ Schubas

Photo credit: Strummer Jasson





Related Articles View More Music Stories