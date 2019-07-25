SO COLD Music Video by Cat Clyde Out Now
Ontario based musician Cat Clyde puts an edgy, contemporary touch on soul-blues ballads on her recently released new album Hunter's Trance. Blending influences ranging from Etta James to Kevin Morby to Lead Belly, Clyde describes her haunting sound as "dark like the sewer, bright like the sunrise". Today, the indie-blues darling has revealed 70's female revenge film inspired video for stand-out track "So Cold" premiered with Wide Open Country. Directed by Angus McMaster and starring Cat Clyde + Peter Hodgins, the brooding mini-film will send chills down your spine.
Revered for her hit single "Mama Said" which has over 9 million streams on Spotify alone, Clyde has shared stages with ZZ Ward, Paul Kell, Rodriquez (of acclaimed documentary, Searching for Sugarman) and Shakey Graves. She will kick off a headlining North American fall tour bringing her captivating live show to a city near you! Tour dates below and here.
Hunter's Trance is now available in stores and across all streaming platforms.
Cat Clyde International Tour Dates
8/03: Switzerland @ Palp Festival Valais
8/04: Luhmuhlen, Germany @ A Summer's Tale
8/05: Dusseldorf, Germany @ Zakk
8/07: Berlin, Germany @ Fluxbau
8/09: Czechia, Prague @ Café V Lese
8/10: Budapest, Hungary @ Sziget Festival
8/12: Winterthur, Switzerland @ Winterthurer Musikfestwochen
10/02: Quebec City, QB @ L'Anti
10/03: Montreal, QB @ Le Ministère
10/10: London, ON @ Rum Runners
10/11: Hamilton, ON @ Mills Hardware
10/12: Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall
10/17: Burlington, VT @ SideBar
10/18: Boston, MA @ Red Room @ Café 939
10/19: Portsmouth, NH @ The Press Room
10/22: Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade
10/23: Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's
10/25: Washington, DC @ DC9
10/26: Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle Backroom
10/27: Charlotte, NC @ Evening Muse
10/29: Asheville, NC @ Mothlight
10/30: Nashville, TN @ The Basement
11/01: Atlanta, GA @ Eddie's Attic
11/05: New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
11/06: Houston, TX @ White Oak Upstairs
11/07: Austin, TX @ Antones
11/08: Dallas, TX @ Ruins
11/11: Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
11/12: Orange County, CA @ La Santa
11/13: Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
11/16: San Francisco, CA @ Hotel Utah
11/17: Dutch Flat, CA @ Dutch Flat Hotel
11/18: Portland, OR @ Bunk Bar
11/19: Seattle, WA @ Barboza
11/20: Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore
11/22: Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth
11/23: Edmonton, AB @ Temple
11/26: Saskatoon, SK @ Amigos Cantina
11/29: Winnipeg, MB @ The Garrick
12/03: Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Entry
12/04: Chicago, IL @ Schubas
Photo credit: Strummer Jasson