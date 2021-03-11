SNKT Premieres New Single 'Almost Always'

Stockholm-based Irish singer/songwriter SNKT revealed "Almost Always," the second single from his upcoming debut full length No Saints, this morning with a premiere on GroundSounds.



"A masterclass in writing a pop song," GroundSounds' Jake Craney writes. "Almost Always' is reminiscent of the first time hearing someone like Troye Sivan, Lauv, or Years & Years and you instantly know they've 'got it."



Considering the personal nature of his latest batch of songs, Jack O'Connor decided to approach his debut album as SNKT as its sole writer and producer after working with Grammy Award-winning producer Philip Larsen. The end result is one of the most fully formed, ebullient pop debuts in recent memory anchored by O'Connor's deft vision of heartfelt dance music. Lead single "Lost in Love" (released in January) is worthy of an exultant club at peak hours as O'Connor processes a relationship that failed in the pandemic, while upcoming single "Almost Always" unpacks a chance connection drifting away.



"I started to write and produce this song in May 2020, during the height of the pandemic... the song is about being in this demi-relationship, where you know you're both so good for each other, but it would never work out in reality," O'Connor tells GroundSounds.



At its core, SNKT's debut is a document of unvarnished personal growth and acceptance in real time. "I found myself being more honest in terms of writing where I saw faults in both parties. This is where I thought of the 'saint' idea, in that there were no saints in these relationships."

Listen here.