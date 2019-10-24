SLØTFACE Announce Sophomore Album 'Sorry For The Late Reply'

Today, Norway's Sløtface announce their upcoming sophomore album Sorry for the Late Reply due out January 31, 2020 via Nettwerk/Propeller Recordings. After road-testing new songs in prisons across Norway as part of a nationwide arts initiative, the record is full of blistering punk fizz and earworm hooks, articulated by masterfully melancholic lyricism. Songwriter and vocalist Haley Shea opens up about her experience being American living in Norway with American parents and touches on the personal effects of climate change, fearlessly feeling out her emotions - rage, confusion, vulnerability - on the current state of the world.



Shea describes the explosive new single "S.U.C.C.E.S.S." as "a song about this idea of women or immigrants having to work extra hard to prove you're good enough," and it is delivered just as furiously as you'd expect with splintering guitars like The Cure staring into a funhouse mirror. It is an anthemic call to arms, declaring "you're gonna be a success" across its chorus and reminding all that Sløtface remain a band to believe in as they believe in you too. On a related note, "Sorry for the Late Reply" functions as a complex, wistful condemnation of the U.S., which simultaneously can't quite shake its heritage. "It felt too simple to say "f America" because that's not how I feel," she says.

A bombastic, multi-faceted exploration of sonic prowess and thoughtful commentary, the long-awaited new album marks the first time the band have acted as co-producers, as they worked alongside Odd Martin Skålnes (Sigrid, Aurora) in creating their most accomplished body of work to date. The band will head out on a UK and European run with PUP this November, with US dates to come in 2020.

Listen to "S.U.C.C.E.S.S" here:

Photo credit: Jonathan Vivaas Kise





