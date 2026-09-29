SLOMOSA to Join CLUTCH for Fall U.S. Tour Starting October 16
The Bergen four-piece earned the 2026 Spellemann Award for their 2024 album TUNDRA ROCK.
Norway's Slomosa will return to the U.S. in two weeks, joining Clutch for a three-week run beginning October 16 in Charlotte, NC. The tour caps a breakout year for the Bergen four-piece, following their first-ever U.S. headline tour this spring, a prestigious Spellemann Award win and a string of live performances showcasing why Slomosa has emerged as one of the most exciting heavy rock bands to come out of Scandinavia. Tickets for all dates are on sale now here.
Since arriving with their self-titled debut in 2020, Slomosa have carved out a sound they call 'Tundra Rock', a distinctly Nordic answer to the sun-scorched desert rock of the '90s. Built on colossal riffs, hypnotic grooves, melodic hooks and the interplay between Ben Berdous and Marie Moe's vocals, the band has steadily grown from its Bergen underground roots into an international heavy-rock force.
That ascent accelerated with 2024 sophomore album Tundra Rock, which earned Slomosa the 2026 Spellemann Award (Norway's equivalent of the Grammys) for Rock Album of the Year. The record further established the band's signature collision of stoner rock, grunge and alternative metal while bringing their self-described Tundra Rock sound to an increasingly global audience.
Following their U.S. headline run this spring, Slomosa released a blistering 14-track live concert film, captured before a hometown crowd at Bergen's iconic USF Verftet. The film puts the band's greatest weapon front and center: a live show built around massive grooves, walls of distortion and songs that hit with as much melody as muscle.
Slomosa also made their way to Seattle's legendary KEXP studios, delivering a raw, hypnotic performance of Tundra Rock material that captures the weight and immediacy that have fueled the band's international rise.
Along the way, Slomosa have found fans among some of heavy music's most influential names. Tool guitarist Adam Jones has publicly championed the band, while Kyuss legends Brant Bjork and Nick Oliveri have also voiced their support — fitting endorsements for a group taking the foundations of desert rock somewhere considerably colder.
Now, Slomosa return to the States for their biggest U.S. support run yet, joining Clutch for dates across the South, Midwest and East Coast before wrapping November 7 in Norfolk, VA. The band will also break from the tour for a headline show at Blueberry Hill Duckroom in St. Louis on October 24.
Slomosa
Ben Berdous — vocals/guitar
Marie Moe — vocals/bass
Tor Erik Bye — guitar
Jard Hole — drums
Slomosa U.S. Tour Dates
Oct 16 — Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore Charlotte
Oct 17 — Myrtle Beach, SC — House of Blues
Oct 18 — Jacksonville, FL — FIVE
Oct 20 — Tampa, FL — The Ritz Ybor
Oct 22 — New Orleans, LA — House of Blues
Oct 23 — Robinsonville, MS — Bluesville at Horseshoe Tunica
Oct 24 — St. Louis, MO — Blueberry Hill Duckroom*
Oct 25 — Fayetteville, AR — Ozark Music Hall
Oct 27 — Des Moines, IA — Val Air Ballroom
Oct 29 — Green Bay, WI — EPIC Event Center
Oct 30 — Moline, IL — The Rust Belt
Oct 31 — Cincinnati, OH — The Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Nov 01 — Fort Wayne, IN — Clyde Theatre
Nov 03 — Burlington, VT — Higher Ground
Nov 05 — Hampton Beach, NH — Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Nov 06 — Wilkes-Barre, PA — F.M. Kirby Center
Nov 07 — Norfolk, VA — The NorVa
*Slomosa headline show
Photo Credit: Carlos Cruz
Photo Credit: :
Photo Credit: :
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...