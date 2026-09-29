SLOMOSA to Join CLUTCH for Fall U.S. Tour Starting October 16

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Norway's Slomosa will return to the U.S. in two weeks, joining Clutch for a three-week run beginning October 16 in Charlotte, NC. The tour caps a breakout year for the Bergen four-piece, following their first-ever U.S. headline tour this spring, a prestigious Spellemann Award win and a string of live performances showcasing why Slomosa has emerged as one of the most exciting heavy rock bands to come out of Scandinavia. Tickets for all dates are on sale now here.

Since arriving with their self-titled debut in 2020, Slomosa have carved out a sound they call 'Tundra Rock', a distinctly Nordic answer to the sun-scorched desert rock of the '90s. Built on colossal riffs, hypnotic grooves, melodic hooks and the interplay between Ben Berdous and Marie Moe's vocals, the band has steadily grown from its Bergen underground roots into an international heavy-rock force.

That ascent accelerated with 2024 sophomore album Tundra Rock, which earned Slomosa the 2026 Spellemann Award (Norway's equivalent of the Grammys) for Rock Album of the Year. The record further established the band's signature collision of stoner rock, grunge and alternative metal while bringing their self-described Tundra Rock sound to an increasingly global audience.

Following their U.S. headline run this spring, Slomosa released a blistering 14-track live concert film, captured before a hometown crowd at Bergen's iconic USF Verftet. The film puts the band's greatest weapon front and center: a live show built around massive grooves, walls of distortion and songs that hit with as much melody as muscle.

Slomosa also made their way to Seattle's legendary KEXP studios, delivering a raw, hypnotic performance of Tundra Rock material that captures the weight and immediacy that have fueled the band's international rise.

Along the way, Slomosa have found fans among some of heavy music's most influential names. Tool guitarist Adam Jones has publicly championed the band, while Kyuss legends Brant Bjork and Nick Oliveri have also voiced their support — fitting endorsements for a group taking the foundations of desert rock somewhere considerably colder.

Now, Slomosa return to the States for their biggest U.S. support run yet, joining Clutch for dates across the South, Midwest and East Coast before wrapping November 7 in Norfolk, VA. The band will also break from the tour for a headline show at Blueberry Hill Duckroom in St. Louis on October 24.

Ben Berdous — vocals/guitar

Marie Moe — vocals/bass

Tor Erik Bye — guitar

Jard Hole — drums

Slomosa U.S. Tour Dates

Oct 16 — Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore Charlotte

Oct 17 — Myrtle Beach, SC — House of Blues

Oct 18 — Jacksonville, FL — FIVE

Oct 20 — Tampa, FL — The Ritz Ybor

Oct 22 — New Orleans, LA — House of Blues

Oct 23 — Robinsonville, MS — Bluesville at Horseshoe Tunica

Oct 24 — St. Louis, MO — Blueberry Hill Duckroom*

Oct 25 — Fayetteville, AR — Ozark Music Hall

Oct 27 — Des Moines, IA — Val Air Ballroom

Oct 29 — Green Bay, WI — EPIC Event Center

Oct 30 — Moline, IL — The Rust Belt

Oct 31 — Cincinnati, OH — The Andrew J. Brady Music Center

Nov 01 — Fort Wayne, IN — Clyde Theatre

Nov 03 — Burlington, VT — Higher Ground

Nov 05 — Hampton Beach, NH — Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Nov 06 — Wilkes-Barre, PA — F.M. Kirby Center

Nov 07 — Norfolk, VA — The NorVa

*Slomosa headline show

Photo Credit: Carlos Cruz

Photo Credit: :



Photo Credit: :

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 32 Days 09 Hrs 05 Min 22 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me