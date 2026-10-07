SLAYER to Release Limited-Edition Liquid-Filled REIGN IN BLOOD Vinyl

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Forty years ago, Slayer delivered one of the most uncompromising metal records of all-time, Reign In Blood, on October 7, 1986. Executed with unrelenting speed, unmatched integrity, and unflinching intensity, the Gold-certified album has influenced generations of bands to follow, resonated with legions of tastemakers and peers, and incited both obsession from fans and fear from the mainstream in equal measure. Now, the legendary multi-GRAMMY Award-winning Los Angeles-born thrash institution and most uncompromising member of 'The Big Four' will celebrate four decades of this watershed album with the release of a brand-new Liquid Filled Vinyl on November 20, 2026.

The limited-edition 'Blood' Filled Zoetrope 1LP is loaded with crimson-red liquid and available exclusively via Sound Of Vinyl. It stands out as the first-ever 'Blood' infused version of Reign In Blood.

Reign In Blood notably served as Slayer's first collaboration with Rick Rubin as producer and their debut for American Recordings. The quartet—Tom Araya [vocals, bass], Kerry King [guitar], the late Jeff Hanneman [guitar], and Dave Lombardo [drums]—channeled the ferocity of their live show during the studio sessions. The record's 10 songs infamously clocked in at only 28 minutes and 58 seconds, yet that was all Slayer needed to forever change the course of heavy metal history.

From Araya's infamous blood-curdling howl at the beginning of 'Angel Of Death' to the last strains of rainfall tapering off into feedback on 'Raining Blood,' Reign In Blood remains a pillar of not only Slayer's catalog, but of popular culture at large. Pitchfork touted it at #31 among 'The 200 Best Albums of the 1980s,' going so far as to christen it 'not just an introduction to a band but to a whole new way of being.' Rolling Stone pegged it at #6 on 'The 100 Greatest Metal Albums of all Time,' hailing it as 'the first and last word on speed metal.' Not to mention, it received a Gold certification from the RIAA.

Speaking to its everlasting appeal, this body of work has amassed hundreds of millions of streams. Armed with classics like 'Altar Of Sacrifice,' 'Piece By Piece,' and 'Criminally Insane,' to say Reign In Blood's influence has only grown over the years is an understatement; it has simply consumed everything in its path.

This year, Slayer will herald the record's legacy with a handful of special live engagements where Araya and King—joined by drummer Paul Bostaph and guitarist Gary Holt—are performing Reign In Blood in its entirety. Next up, they take the stage at Palacio De Los Deportes in Mexico City, Mexico on October 21 followed by a much-anticipated set at Sick New World Texas on October 24. Concluding the North American campaign, they will take over Kia Forum in their hometown of Los Angeles for two sold-out headline shows on November 13 and 14 featuring support from Cannibal Corpse, Cavalera, and Crowbar. Slayer closes out 2026 with headline shows in Bogotá, Colombia; Santiago, Chile; Buenos Aires, Argentina; and São Paulo, Brazil.

Ultimately, Slayer's Reign In Blood is the apex of metal, and it's as important and impactful as ever in 2026.

About Reign In Blood

Slayer first dropped their magnum opus third full-length album, Reign In Blood, on October 7, 1986. It actually cracked the Top 100 of the Billboard 200 and earned a Gold certification from the RIAA. Most importantly, it made an indelible mark on the world. Arguably, death metal and black metal as we know them today don't exist without Reign In Blood. Rolling Stone ranked it at #6 on the '100 Greatest Metal Albums of All Time,' and NME named it one of the '500 Greatest Albums of All Time.' KERRANG! christened it 'The Greatest Thrash Album Of All Time.'

Indicative of the record's cultural impact, Public Enemy slid a sample from 'Angel Of Death' into 'She Watch Channel Zero?!' on It Takes A Nation Of Millions To Hold Us Back. Songs from the album have appeared in dozens of movies and television series, spanning the Gremlins and Jackass franchises as well as Yellowjackets, The Leftovers, South Park, Californication, and many more.

In 2026, the band present a new limited-edition Liquid Filled 'Blood' Zoetrope Vinyl and commemorate this milestone by performing the album in its entirety at select shows. After all of these years, there will never be another album like Reign In Blood.

About Slayer

Slayer are now and forever heavy metal's most unrestrained, unrepentant, unapologetic, and unstoppable force of nature. When it comes to speed, intensity, and honesty, the Los Angeles group set a bar that's never been met—and never will be. No other band in history has played with this much attitude, aggression, and authenticity for this long.

Formed in 1981, Slayer have earned two GRAMMY Awards, sold tens of millions of records worldwide, tallied billions of streams, and decimated sold-out crowds in arenas and stadiums around the globe. They have delivered classic albums in successive decades, spanning Reign In Blood and South Of Heaven in the eighties, Seasons In The Abyss and Divine Intervention in the nineties, and God Hates Us All and World Painted Blood in the two-thousands. Most recently, 2015's Repentless notably bowed in the Top 5 of the Billboard 200—their second Top 5 bow on the respective chart.

These days, Slayer continue to rally together for intermittent though highly coveted live shows and festival appearances, upholding an indisputable legacy and captivating hordes of longtime and new fans with their unparalleled assault. In 2026 and beyond, Slayer are still reigning and always will be.

Tracklist

Side A

1. Angel Of Death

2. Piece By Piece

3. Necrophobic

4. Altar Of Sacrifice

5. Jesus Saves

Side B

1. Criminally Insane

2. Reborn

3. Epidemic

4. Postmortem

5. Raining Blood

Tour Dates

10/21 Mexico City, Mexico — Palacio De Los Deportes

10/24 Fort Worth, TX — Sick New World Texas

11/13 Los Angeles, CA — Kia Forum

11/14 Los Angeles, CA — Kia Forum

12/5 Bogotá, Colombia — Vive Claro - Distrito Cultural

12/10 Santiago, Chile — Santa Laura Stadium

12/14 Buenos Aires, Argentina — Movistar Arena

12/17 São Paulo, Brazil — Nubank Parque

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