Satanic Planet to Release New Album DEAD DEITIES via Relapse Records

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Satanic Planet has announced a new album, Dead Deities, out October 30 via Relapse Records, and shared a music video for the first single, 'Sam Alito's Mom.'

The band is composed of Lucien Greaves (The Satanic Temple co-founder and spokesperson), Luke Henshaw (Planet B, Sonido de la Frontera, First Power Crew, Variations In the Key of the Afterlife), Dave Lombardo (Slayer, Misfits, Mr. Bungle, Dead Cross), and Justin Pearson (The Locust, Swing Kids, Deaf Club). On Dead Deities, the group worked fully together in the studio, creating what Greaves describes as a sound and lyrical catalog of ideas that is both more personal and more closely aligned to the goals of The Satanic Temple, which through art, action, and activism seeks to 'encourage benevolence and empathy, reject tyrannical authority, advocate practiced common sense, oppose injustice, and undertake noble pursuits.'

Dead Deities is described as a journey through modern dark music featuring tolling bells, blackened synth, diabolical noise interludes, drums, and group vocals. The record's first single, 'Sam Alito's Mom,' references the Supreme Court Justice known for his role in overturning Roe v. Wade, with vocals from Greaves and Pearson.

Lucien Greaves commented on the track: 'In an effort to preserve reproductive rights in the face of theocratic opposition, The Satanic Temple has opened three abortion clinics and is currently working toward opening a fourth. We named the first of our clinics 'Sam Alito's Mom's Satanic Abortion Clinic,' and following the opening of the fourth clinic, we are going to sue to establish our religious freedom to ship abortion pharmaceuticals to any state in the U.S. regardless of their restrictions on bodily autonomy. This is our fight, and this is our song about that fight.'

Tracklist

Damnatio Memoriae

Antichrist

Church Burning

Dead Deities

Sam Alito's Mom

Headless Man

Dr. Green

Cannibal Syndrome

Ouroboros

Ammosexual

Satan's Spawn

Photo Credit: Becky DiGiglio | Hi-res here



Photo Credit: Becky DiGiglio | Hi-res here

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