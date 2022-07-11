SLANDER Release New Single 'Halfway Down (feat. Ashley Drake)'

SLANDER have released their latest single "Halfway Down" featuring talented U.K.-based vocalist Ashley Drake. SLANDER's Derek Andersen and Scott Land gentle production driven alongside Drake's mesmerizing vocal strike deep emotion. The track is released in partnership with SoundCloud.

SLANDER share, "We are so excited to finally share the second single from our debut album, 'Halfway Down' ft. Ashley Drake! We finished this song in the first months of 2022, and we are so happy with how it turned out. Ashley Drake's vocal performance is phenomenal. We can't wait to share more of our album soon!"

In addition to the new single, SLANDER has made available the video for "Walk On Water" teaming with longtime collaborator ROBOTO known for his stylish, otherworldly concept videos. Blast into the cosmos passing through meteoric showers, far away planets and space stations set to SLANDER's emotional electronic track featuring RORY and Dylan Matthew.

In support of "Halfway Down" and "Walk On Water," catch SLANDER this July 15 & 16 at the Long Beach Arena which is destined to be two of Southern California's hottest summer shows. These area dates-supported by FUNTCASE and AU5 on July 15 and NERO (DJ Set) and 1991 on July 16--are hot off their epic Coachella festival performance from earlier this spring.

Like Coachella where they packed out the massive Sahara stage, expect an enormous production with tons of lasers, pyro, and bass with the ebb and flow of a storytelling live performance.

SLANDER is an American DJ/Producer duo consisting of Derek Andersen and Scott Land based in Los Angeles, CA who are best known for their unique, emotional, melodic bass music sound. Going from being Icon Collective graduates to selling out Red Rocks, and playing mainstage at global festivals such as EDC and Ultra. SLANDER has become one of the hottest acts in dance music with two RIAA Gold Certifications to their name. Look for SLANDER to release their debut studio album in late 2022.

Listen to the new single here: